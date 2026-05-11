‘Gross’: Trump Steps Out In Casual Look That Has Fans Zooming In and Taking Notice of Something Even More Disturbing Than His Wrinkled Pants

Donald Trump tested out a relaxed look for a leisurely trip away from the Oval Office, but instead of blending in with the crowd, he ended up looking out of place.

The 79-year-old president attended an afternoon of the LIV Golf Virginia tournament over the Mother’s Day weekend.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on November 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump visited Joint Base Andrews in Prince Georges County Maryland to tour the golf course located on the base. (Photo by John McDonnell/Getty Images)

Cameras caught him meandering across the White House South Lawn to Marine One in what appeared to be a freshly pressed blue suit with a white collared button-down shirt.

By the time he arrived at Trump International Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, he looked less presidential and a lot more like an elderly man escorted into public view with little regard for the occasion.

At least, that is the assessment that critics are making after zooming in on Trump as he tried to mingle with other spectators. A widely circulated clip shows just how loose Trump was feeling away from the Resolute desk — and every second of it sparks conversations about his appearance and behavior.

For starters, several people were perplexed that no one in the commander-in-chief’s inner circle considered an outfit change. An IG Threads user wrote, “In a suit .. most people wear athletic casuals to golf events.”

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has BOARDED Marine One at the White House, en route to an LIV Golf Dinner in Sterling, Virginia



NO Florida trip this time, 47 is staying at the White House, and could make some big moves this weekend 👀



Keep working hard for USA, Mr. President! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fA8OkunikL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 8, 2026

Trump knows his way around a golf course; on any given weekend, his official schedule reveals that he leaves plenty of time on the books for putting on the green.

Photos that surface online, sometimes to dispel rumors that he is hiding from cameras amid speculation about his health, show him in slacks, a polo, and wearing a Trump-brand hat.

This time, though, Trump made his attire appear relaxed by undoing his top button and ditching his tie. The move backfired, with at least one person who critically commented, “He is not even wearing a tie. How embarrassing for him, to be so underdressed in public.”

A third person could not help but to notice that the wardrobe selection was a reminder of Trump’s lack of decorum. They remarked, “Bruhhh.. Someone come iron grandpa suit real quick.”

Similar complaints about the president appearing dissolved in his signature blue suit have generated eye rolls throughout his second term.

But others were more distracted by Trump’s posturing while looking out at the competition and engaging a man in conversation. He stood with both thumbs tucked behind his belt, ever so slightly dipped into the top of his pants.

One viewer nearly gagged as they commented, “Gross always holding his belt.” A second clip suggested that Trump’s smug facial expression and cold demeanor followed him throughout the venue. Two others said, “He does not look well” and “Proud of that fat belly!”

Trump watches LIV Golf tournament at his course in Virginia from behind bulletproof glass pic.twitter.com/7fECS97Bs9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 9, 2026

The footage showed him in an enclosed area talking to a man wearing a ball cap. Trump then snatches a white cap from the nearby table and seems to storm off while three men, including the one who presumably set him off, have a sidebar conversation about the president.

“He looks super pissed and it looked like he said F*ck,” said one viewer. Lip readers were able to decipher their words with certainty but figured, “The body language is saying that convo did not go well.”

Moments later is when Trump appears in the outdoor viewing area with his fingers tucked into his pants.