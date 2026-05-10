‘Wow … Gas Cards?’: Trump’s Photo Op with Blue-Collar Workers Backfires When Fans Zoom In on What They Got for Showing Up Like Extras on Set

President Donald Trump has spent years selling himself as the billionaire who gets everyday Americans.

But every carefully staged “working man” appearance keeps exposing the same uncomfortable truth: he doesn’t.

Trump’s latest stop was a surprise appearance — shaking hands with construction workers, casually bringing up the Iran conflict, and handing out presidential challenge coins.

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance to support workers at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. (Photo: The White House/Facebook)

Trump pulled in a small crowd at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington in footage taken on Thursday, where renovation work tied to the Freedom250 project is underway.

The crowd was mostly filled with middle-aged white men wearing dungarees, scuffed boots, salt-and-pepper beards, and dad caps.

Standard worksite uniform. What stood out was the matching blue T-shirts they wore, and the wide grins that came on their faces the moment Trump stepped close enough to shake hands. There was no construction equipment gear in sight.

One worker couldn’t contain himself, proudly announcing he’d already gotten a handshake earlier in the night.

‘The Smallest Bird I Ever Seen’: Trump’s Ford Plant Meltdown Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons as Folks Zoom In On An ‘Embarrassingly Small’ Detail

‘Oh My God’: Trump Zones Out While Standing Up, Then a Woman Says His Name and His Jarring Comeback Has Viewers Freaking Out

Trump, meanwhile, was draped in a long dark trench coat over a full blue business suit — every inch the billionaire who had somewhere better to be. Standing side by side, the distance between their lives was impossible to miss. He made the moment more awkward as if

He asked the group of workers, “Did you all get a coin? Did they run out?”

Cameras caught every moment, while social media handled the backlash, which was immediate and direct.

Notice they left all the Mexicans at home 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂… I’ve been in construction for 20+ years never in my life have I seen an all white crew bahahahhahah — DIS (@Discipleryda74) May 9, 2026

“Notice they left all the Mexicans at home … I’ve been in construction for 20+ years never in my life have I seen an all white crew bahahahhahah,” one person tweeted.

“This says so much more about Trump than people realize,” one person wrote. Another commenter said, “Wonder how many don’t like him. I would’ve pulled a cloth out and wiped his shoes off. You see the way he tosses money around.”

The coins became the focal point of the ridicule. Trump’s commemorative gesture came at a time when gas prices are climbing due to the rising conflict in the Middle East, impacting the markets, and struggling families.

But critics weren’t impressed. “Wow, a challenge coin! It’s not like they could use it to buy groceries or gas,” one person wrote.

“Did he present the workers with gas cards?” one unsparing Facebook user asked.

But this isn’t new. Trump’s blue-collar cosplay has become a recurring spectacle — and a recurring failure.

A telling moment came at a Nevada tax roundtable, where Trump was working through prepared remarks about small businesses. He hit the words “corner stores” and stopped cold.

“What is a corner store?” Trump asked. “I’ve never heard that term… A corner store. Who the hell wrote that, please?”

For many Americans, especially in Black, Latino, and working-class communities, corner stores and bodegas are essential to everyday life.

Trump was born and raised in Queens, New York. Yet many viewers were stunned that he claimed to be unfamiliar with such a common part of city life. The internet quickly piled on before shifting to what critics called his most obvious stunt yet: the McDonald’s moment

Trump put on an apron, stepped behind a fry station at a closed Philadelphia-area fast food location, and let photographers document every angle. The move was widely read as a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris, who actually worked at McDonald’s during college.

But critics quickly noted the sharp contradiction: Trump was play-acting as a fast-food worker while having consistently opposed raising the federal minimum wage — the policy that would most directly improve the lives of the workers he was pretending to be.

The June 2025 White House flagpole ceremony carried the same energy.

Trump stood with construction workers beneath newly installed flagpoles and praised the project with the enthusiasm of a luxury real estate reveal.

What went viral was the crane operator in the background who appeared to be asleep during the president’s remarks.

The exhausted worker became an instant symbol — the image of a laborer too tired to perform enthusiasm for a man who has made a career out of performing it.

During another visit to a Ford plant, Trump was flipped the bird by an employee who shouted an insult about his past. The worker was later identified as 40-year-old TJ Sabula, who was eventually suspended.

What ties all of these moments together isn’t just awkwardness. It’s the deeper pattern underneath them.

Critics see Trump using working people for photo ops while remaining disconnected from everyday struggles. To many online, challenge coins and staged worker visits do little to lower gas or grocery prices.