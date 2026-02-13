‘I’m Crying with Laughter’: Trump Nods Off, Wakes Up Swinging and the Speaker’s Reaction Goes Viral

President Donald Trump is known for counting sheep during his Cabinet meetings, so much so that his snoozing earned the 79-year-old the nickname “Dozy Don.”

Yet even as his eyes grow heavy during critical briefings, he has a knack for snapping upright at the perfect moment — redirecting the energy with a cutting remark aimed at someone else, as if the drowsy detour never happened. And the cameras catch every frame.

Donald Trump watches as EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin speaks in the Oval Office. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘What’s Wrong with His Hand?’: Trump Nods Off Mid-Speech, Pops Awake Clapping Like He Was Locked In, and Fans Zoom In on His Wild Clap

Trump stood next to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in the Oval Office on Thursday, where Zeldin spoke about the Environmental Protection Agency. He introduced Zeldin with a lengthy speech announcing what he claimed would be “the single largest deregulatory action in American history.”

“That’s a big statement in American history,” said Trump. “And I think we can add the words by far.”

Being the petty, petulant and ego-pushing man that everyone knows, Trump then insulted former President Barack Obama and his EPA regulations that reduced power plant emissions by focusing on greenhouse gases and cutting carbon pollution.

After he threw in the dog whistle, he droned on for several more minutes before turning things over to Zeldin, who also made a grandiose, suspiciously similar statement to Trump’s.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” he said. “This is a big deal. Under President Trump’s leadership today, the Trump EPA has finalized the single largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States of America. Referred to by some as the holy grail of federal regulatory overreach, the 2009 Obama EPA endangerment finding is now eliminated.”

At this point, Trump has stepped back and let the EPA administrator step up to the podium, while he nods off several times in the background.

“That’s what freedom and choice look like. We’re restoring the rule of law, we’re grounding policy in reality, we’re giving power back to the American people. We’re bringing back the American dream stronger than ever before,” Zeldin told the press. “EPA will never waiver on its core mission of protecting human health and the environment, and this administration knows we can do that while ushering in the golden age of America.”

As Zeldin was explaining how gutting environmental regulations is compatible with the EPA’s charter to protect the environment, Trump’s eyes grew heavy, and his behavior became childlike. The president started closing his eyes for seconds and opening them as if no one had noticed, and then looking over at Zeldin like he needed to wrap it up.

After he finished speaking, Trump returned to the podium with a direct insult that instantly deflated the EPA official. “That was long,” he quipped before continuing. “But good. It was good. Maybe I should say ‘great.’ It was great! And we appreciated it.”

Trump rambled on, and Zeldin’s expression quickly changed as his smile faded into a deep sulk.

A video of their interaction was shared online, sparking jokes about Zeldin’s reaction and Trump’s latest catnap and insult caught on camera. “Wanna see someone die on the inside? Imagine you prepared and delivered a speech you worked really hard on and are proud of, and your boss walks up and says. ‘That was long.'”

User grabbed screenshots of Zeldin’s expression changing as Trump shredded him, noting, “We saw heartbreak in real time.” Then another viewer laughed, “I’m crying with laughter.”

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin speaking at the Oval Office about the EPA rolling back greenhouse gas regulations. (Photo: _lina_bobina/Instagram)

Trump wasn’t off the hook, as social media users relentlessly roasted him for falling asleep during another briefing. “Are we sure he’s not asleep?” one person asked, while another insisted, “He is asleep standing up.” One individual flatly declared, “He’s literally closing his eyes and falling asleep lol.”

Others didn’t buy any attempt to downplay it. “He’s dreaming,” one critic joked. Another pushed back at defenders who claimed it was just an unfortunate camera angle, writing, “They caught him mid-blink… they sometimes do that. #fakenews.”

Trump’s Cabinet members have often sat idly by as their boss dozes off or falls asleep during public events, including during the recent signing of an executive order reclassifying marijuana.

Sleepy Donald Trump is currently fighting for his life to stay awake during his cabinet meeting. Truly the lowest energy President in history pic.twitter.com/njgxxSwiQW — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 2, 2025

As he sat at his desk in the Oval Office during the December meeting, surrounded by doctors and military veterans, the president was seen repeatedly opening and closing his eyes as he leaned forward while the professionals spoke.

At one point, he abruptly caught himself becoming Dozy Don and snatching himself awake.

The struggle was no longer subtle after some time as cameras caught the 79-year-old shifting back and forth in his seat, apparently trying to stay awake. But the awkwardness seemed to ripple through the room as nearby attendees clocked exactly what was happening in real time. One thing is very clear: Trump will get his naps and count sheep no matter how important the message is.