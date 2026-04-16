‘I Am Tired of It’: MTG Clash Triggers a Tense Showdown on ‘The View’ as Whoopi Goldberg Loses Her Patience and Sunny Hostin Doesn’t Let Up

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s sudden pivot from Donald Trump to herself didn’t come out of nowhere—it tapped into the same pattern that keeps pulling her back into the center of the conversation.

MTG has a way of inserting herself into the narrative in a way that forces a reaction, whether it’s through past clashes or ongoing tensions. The moment her name entered the mix, the conversation about policy or politics turned into an intense showdown, and this time she wasn’t even in the room.

Whoopi Goldberg almost lost it during an exchange on “The View” about MTG and Trump’s fallout. (Photos by YouTube/“The View”)

‘Whew’: Savannah Chrisley Walks Into ‘The View’ Ready to Defend Trump — Leaves with Questions After a Clash With Sunny and Whoopi That Fans Call a Smackdown

The former MAGA supporter’s 180-degree Trump turnaround during Wednesday’s episode got a little fiery, to say the least. She was previously a loud and outspoken supporter of President Trump, but she recently changed her tune.

After Trump threatened the people of Iran with a profanity-laced post on Easter Sunday, saying they would be “living in Hell,” Greene called for him to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment while calling him “evil” and “insane.”

“The View” host also shared a clip of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar during her recent appearance on “Pod Save America,” where the Democratic congresswoman congratulated Greene for having “gotten off the sycophant train” and admitting to choosing the wrong person.

After Goldberg asked whether voters could move past Greene’s past support of Trump, an argument about whether the ex-congresswoman should be forgiven got heated.

The former Republican congresswoman from Georgia said, “The question is, can voters on both sides of the aisle move past this insanity and do something about what we’re seeing? Can people say, ‘Yes, we disagree on many things, but we agree on this, that this cannot continue.’”

Behar added that Trump’s rhetoric from the White House gets worse daily, and she could welcome former Trump supporters who’ve recognized the president has lost his way.

“Every day it’s crazier and crazier,” Behar exclaimed, ” And so, I think that they are beginning to see that,” she added before saying she’d welcome former Trump supporters. Haines clapped back and noted that Greene is still a racist who “dances in circles of anti-Semitism,” and just because she doesn’t like Trump anymore doesn’t mean she should be embraced.

After Behar asked Haines, “So what should you do, reject her altogether?” Hostin jumped in with an unequivocal, “Yes! We should reject her altogether. I’m sorry, Joy,” as the crowd applauded her.

Behar replied that she doesn’t hold a grudge, and Hostin responded, “I’m going to hold a grudge,” as she and Goldberg went on to agree that Greene needed to address her base about her mistake in supporting Trump. However, Hostin is not for the warm embrace of Greene that Behar seemed to be offering.

“In terms of welcoming her with open arms like Joy wants to do with a big bear hug, I’m not going to do that,” added Hostin. “I just think that if you voted for Donald Trump three times, when you voted for him this last election when we told you what was going to happen…. this country is on fire … You need her, but you don’t have to welcome her. It is unforgiveable,” she said as she rolled her eyes.

After Griffin interjected to say she agreed with Behar, Hostin, whose eyes were still rolling, snapped, “You wanna give Marjorie Taylor Greene a bear hug?”

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Trump:



“I’ve always been a supporter of President Trump for the policies. But once he became President, he changed his policies. What we campaigned on was no more foreign wars. He said he was going to be the peace President… pic.twitter.com/DbdfJ2dsd6 — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) April 10, 2026

Goldberg then interjected as she put her hand up and told Hostin, “Let her tell you what she wants to do. Calm down!”

Reactions to the exchange from YouTubers were mixed, with several siding with Goldberg and Hostin, and some saying the former MAGA supporter should be kicked to the curb.

“Sunny is correct,” wrote one fan. “MJT’s redemption arc still baffles me to this day.”

“Sunny is 100% correct! Just because some Republicans are realizing how stupid their vote was, doesn’t mean they will be welcomed. It seems like we always have to allow Republicans to learn their lesson before there is change. I am tired of it. We were saying this BEFORE he was elected.”

A third added, “You tell it Whoopi .. truth!!” while another observed, “Whoopi telling Sunny to calm down all the while she was interrupting her pissed me off.”

But there’s no turning Greene into a likeable personality as many cautioned, “Once a snake … all it does is shed its skin, it’s still a snake. They don’t change” and “I still dont trust MTG !!! Keep your eyes on her !!!?”

MTG’s switch off Trump is not fooling many, as she has adamantly stated that she supports the old Trump and not the one he’s “becoming.” But many outside the MAGA circle say he’s always been just who he is, and MTG knows it.