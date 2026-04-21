‘He Is a Snake!’: MTG Goes Ham on Trump, Claims His ‘Unimaginable’ Text Crossed a Line So Cold It Was ‘the Nail in the Coffin’ on Their Alliance

Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted President Donald Trump during an interview where she described in grim detail Trump’s “unimaginable” response when she contacted him over escalating death threats not against her, but one of her children.

Greene told talk show host Piers Morgan on his “Uncensored” show Wednesday that a text message from the president after she voiced concern over the increasing threats earlier this year was “like a nail in the coffin” and told her “exactly who Donald Trump is.”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks on the phone during a National Day of Prayer event hosted by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 1, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Greene, who left the House in January after resigning late last year, was once one of Trump’s fiercest Republican allies and had supported him for years until last summer, when a bitter feud over the Epstein files erupted between the two, causing an irreparable rift.

Trump began calling her a “traitor” after she signed on to a petition in the House demanding the Justice Department release all documents related to the investigation into the now deceased sex trafficker and former best friend of Trump, who repeatedly promised during his 2024 presidential campaign to do just that.

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Once re-elected, though, Trump, his now former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and other top administration officials stonewalled for months, hemming and hawing over releasing the files, saying the investigation was closed at one point, then saying there was nothing to see before releasing a few documents here and there.

The House eventually passed the Epstein Transparency Act last November, mandating the release of all the files. The Senate also passed it, and Trump was essentially forced to sign it into law, which he did, but it literally took an act of Congress to force his hand, something he’s blamed on Greene and several other lawmakers.

Trump was so furious with Greene, in particular, and started calling her Marjorie “Traitor” Brown last fall, which prompted vicious death threats against the former lawmaker to the degree she resigned her seat over it and stepped down in early January.

Greene told Morgan that while Trump was fighting to stop the release of the files, he was “covering it up.”

“He fought us the entire time. He did everything in his power to stop the Epstein files from being released. He even forced Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, to do everything he could do to stop it from being released. It was, it was the most unbelievable thing I’ve ever seen,” she said.

She then suggested the eight-week government shutdown last fall was really about “trying to prevent the Epstein files from coming out.”

Greene said she reached out to Trump via text message after leaving Congress because she became increasingly concerned over the death threats one of her three children was receiving from MAGA supporters.

MTG says Trump blamed her for death threats against her children. She told him about death threats on her children. He blamed her. He said if her son dies, it's her fault



Donald Trump made every effort to block the release of the Epstein files. He forced Mike Johnson to stop… pic.twitter.com/rVzwgle0yl — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) April 16, 2026

She said he had “no compassion.”

“The only time I reached out to him was via text message after I had resigned and he had been attacking me and I was receiving, just, I can’t even count how many death threats,” she told Morgan.

She continued describing how the threats “escalated on one of my children” and said she even reached out to top Trump administration officials about it, including FBI Director Kash Parel, Vice President JD Vance and even Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles.

“I even texted the president, and I was so upset over death threats on my children because of him,” she explained.

“I reached out to the president to let him know this is what’s happening because what you’re saying about me, and he was very unkind about these death threats. And so that was our last exchange was on text message,” she added.

A shocked Morgan asked Greene what Trump said.

“He basically blamed me,” Greene said, describing that, “He had no compassion for death threats on my children. He blamed me basically that if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault.”

“Really?” an astonished Morgan asked.

“Yes,” Greene replied.

“Wow,” a surprised Morgan proclaimed.

An angry Greene said she gave Trump a what-for, telling him “no one’s children should ever be the victim of death threats or have any kind of political violence brought on them because of our politics, because of our disagreements,” but the former Georgia representative said he “had no compassion whatsoever.”

Social media erupted with some posters essentially saying Greene should have known Trump would turn on her based on how he’s treated others, while others expressed empathy over Greene’s experience.

X user Madison stated, “I used to think that the President that I voted for was the man for the job. I am so disappointed that his tacky words still offend the people he was elected to represent. I am upset that I thought his aggressive demeanor was going to be used to lock up a bunch of sick and evil human beings. Donald Trump has convinced me that it is not the votes or the voices of the American people that our government is representing.“

This X user reluctantly agreed with Greene, “Well yet again I hate to agree w the butch build bimbo but when she is right she is right But she knew trump would do this he is a snake n a snake like him bites that hand that feeds them.”

“Trump is a really despicable person. I’m ashamed he represents America. He should step down in disgrace,” another X user agreed.

The Justice Department still has not released all the Epstein documents and videos.