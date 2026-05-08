‘He’s Gone to the Dark Side’: White House Loses It After ‘Star Wars’ Actor Offends Trump with Disturbing Headstone That Sends MAGA Into Meltdown

Donald Trump may have pushed things too far with his latest war movie-style post. Much of the internet was confused by the White House portraying him as a fearless warrior saving America. Critics argue the reality looks far less heroic.

The reaction also comes as jokes about Trump’s mortality are becoming increasingly normalized outside of political discourse.

A “Star Wars” actor is in hot water over a post of Trump with a headstone that has MAGA fired up. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill wanted in on the jokes, taking a page out of Trump’s book. He attacked Trump with a brutal meme of the president on Bluesky on Thursday, which has the White House fired up.

“If Only,” he wrote in the caption. “He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes. Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. don TheCON.”

But he didn’t stop there. Hamil attached a photo of Trump lying in a grave with a headstone, surrounded by daisies. The text of the image read, “If Only.”

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The White House X caught wind of Hamil’s post and let him hear it. They called the 74-year-old actor a “sick” person, considering Trump’s alleged third assassination attempt at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month.

“.@MarkHamill is one sick individual,” read the rebuke. “These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President.”

After zooming in, one person noticed, “He’s in a casket. I’m just stating the obvious.”

.@MarkHamill is one sick individual.



These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves.



This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President. pic.twitter.com/daJqcyssm7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 7, 2026

Of course, MAGA supporters quickly turned on Hamill after seeing the post. Though others argued the actor never suggested harm toward Trump at all. “Read the post, f—knuts. Mark wants Trump alive to face the coming humiliation and accountability. F—king morons,” one person fired back online.

Hamill took down the post but clarified that his post hoped for Trump to live but he apologized to those he offended.

“Accurate Edit for Clarity: “He should live long enough to… be held accountable for his… crimes.” Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate.”

Hamill’s post came days after the White House leaned into Star Wars Day. The unofficial May 4 celebration was inspired by the famous “May the Force be with you” catchphrase.

The White House account shared an AI-generated image of Trump, 79. He appeared as a muscular “Star Wars” hero inspired by “The Mandalorian” holding an American flag. But they forgot one thing.

The American flag has 13 stripes to represent the 13 original colonies, not 11 like Trump’s version.

The official White House account posted an AI slop American flag with only 11 stripes pic.twitter.com/kmiuJxtnAT — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 4, 2026

For the same holiday in 2025, the White House shared another AI-generated image of Trump with exaggerated muscles. This time, he was holding a red “Star Wars” lightsaber, and the post also aimed at Democrats.

“Happy May the 4th to all,” read the post. “Including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well

known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion- you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”

Hamil reposted the image with the caption, “Proof this guy is full of SITH.”

Hamill also mentioned the post during an appearance on “The View,” and he went in on Trump about his lightsaber.

“Well, first of all, I thought: ‘If he’s a “Star Wars” fan, he should know he should be holding a green lightsaber,'” he said at the time. “Not an evil red lightsaber!”

“You gotta do it with humor. I don’t get angry. I don’t drop F-bombs. I mean, I know I have a lot of kids that follow me, but I think …. have fun with it. Mock him. That’s the kryptonite to malignant narcissists.”

Trump spent years taking shots at Obama’s presidential library in Chicago. Only to unveil plans for his own sprawling library and luxury hotel project in Miami, which has critics calling him a copycat.