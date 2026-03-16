‘What a Freaking Joke’: Trump’s New War Photo Triggers Outrage After Fans Dig Up a Humiliating Detail From His Past That Trump Clearly Hoped Everyone Had Forgotten

Donald Trump, the so-called “president of peace,” thinks revising history will lead him to be remembered as a noble leader.

His practice of bullying political foes, unleashing intimidation tactics on members of NATO, and the revived war in the Middle East are writing a less flattering legacy. As the U.S. and Israel entered the third week of conflict with Iran, Trump demanded that allies send warships to the Strait of Hormuz waterway or face a “very bad future.”

Instead of being praised for hard-nosed diplomacy, the 79-year-old was mocked over a viral photo depicting Trump’s completely made-up past as a war hero.

President Donald Trump was eviscerated over a viral photo of him dressed as a soldier that caused uproar amid the Iran conflict. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

‘One of Them Will Go’: Trump’s Kids Face Growing Pressure to Join the Front Lines as Barron’s Privilege and One Grandchild’s Words Suddenly Take on New Meaning

Conservative activist Brigette Gabriel’s old tweet reenergized critics to come after the Republican firebrand.

She typed, “President Trump is relentless in pursuit of our freedom,” and shared a black-and-white image of him dressed in a World War II-era Army uniform. He was flanked by A.I. soldiers in what appeared to be a reimagining of troops arriving on the beaches of Normandy, France, in 1944.

A furious observer on IG Threads commented, “This photo is an insult to every veteran that ever served this country and every current member. I will never understand the fealty to a draft dodging felon.”

Another added, “Hell yes it’s an insult to anyone who ever put on a military uniform! He sure as hell wouldn’t be leading the charge, unless it was to the mess hall. And WTF rank is he even wearing? I thought it was a captain or colonel bird at first glance but of course AI can’t get a basic star right, among other issues.

A third person wrote, “What a freaking joke, insult to all Americans and those who served our country. Wake up America!

Trump received five deferments from battle during the Vietnam War. The first four were granted because he was in college, and the last exemption was granted due to a medical claim that he suffered from bone spurs in his feet.

Gabriel’s 2013 post followed backlash to Trump’s “toy soldier” cosplay, when he posted a throwback photo of himself with his parents, Fred and Mary Trump, while attending the New York Military Academy as a teenager.

“Back then, ‘military academy’ was where rich people sent their sons if they were too stupid for private school, and too undisciplined to live at home and go to public schools,” read a comment, again undercutting Trump’s claims of valor.

Another reaction reads, “So when the TRUE AGENT ORANGE calls service men ‘suckers and losers’ and disrespects those fallen wearing his damn baseball hat (which he looks horrible in by the way) when soldiers are brought home in coffins I want to scream. If every male and female is expected to serve SO SHOULD YOUR SONS!! All 3 of them!!!!!!”

Trump sent detractors into a tailspin when he donned a white “USA” cap during a March 7 dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, honoring six slain soldiers amid the .

The death toll has since doubled. The senior citizen’s deep-rooted disrespect for the military also made headlines in 2020 when The Atlantic reported he called American casualties of war “losers” and “suckers.”

As for his sons, Don Jr., Eric, and Barron Trump, joining the front lines, that’s a demand that will go unsatisfied.

Barron, 19, is reportedly an inch too tall, standing at 6 feet 9. A third person agreed that the president was fighting for freedoms, but it’s just not the type that benefits the US.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 03.12.26 08:57 PM EST



At Military Academy with my parents, Fred and Mary! pic.twitter.com/CGASzX5KUb — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 13, 2026

That individual wrote, “Yeah, freedom for his family to do anything. They want to make as much money off the government and all his little deals that he’s doing in the White House sure but the main thing he could stay out of jail as long as his president and hide the Epstein files just as well that’s the truth.”

The Trump administration has leveraged the use of AI on several occasions, utilizing photos to reinforce its narrative of the elected official as a ruthless and tireless defender of America. Their efforts consistently backfire among those who view the president as a joke.