‘Brutal’: Obama Is Done Playing Nice with Trump — Drops a Bombshell About His ‘Dumb’ Presidency That’s Sure to Trigger a Meltdown When He Sees It

Barack Obama is no longer playing nice with President Donald Trump.

The former president of the United States served a hard-hitting blow to Trump and his administration in a recent interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The Obama Presidential Center’s opening is generating buzz, especially after news that Donald Trump was not invited. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

And he never once mentioned the Republican’s name, yet everyone knew who he was talking about.

Stephen Colbert, the host, is among the late-night personalities who have battered Trump’s ego with brutal monologues mocking his leadership and executive actions throughout his second term.

As a consequence, Trump has publicly whined that Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers should be booted from their respective networks. Colbert’s program concludes its 11-year run on CBS on May 21.

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In his sit-down with Obama, Colbert floated a major career shift, saying, “Alright, I’m looking for a new gig soon, and a lot of people tell me I should run for president.”

Obama flattered the political commentator, telling him, “Well, you certainly have the look,” joking, “You have the hair.”

Although Colbert said the idea of him becoming president is “stupid” and “dumb,” Obama did not doubt the comedian’s abilities to lead.

The Hollywood personality’s path would be similar to that of Donald Trump, who left “The Apprentice” to rewrite history. He gaslighted his supporters into believing everything he dictates and none of what the “fake news” presents.

“Well, you know, the bar has changed,” said Obama in his tongue-in-cheek response, causing him and Colbert to laugh. “That is true. At times, subterranean. I don’t have to limbo so low,” said the late-night host.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner added on to his commentary with a pointed jab at Trump, stating, “Let me put it this way, I think that you could perform significantly better than some folks that we’ve seen. I have great confidence in that.”

The jeering, though, was not an endorsement for Colbert, which made the men laugh more. A viewer remarked, “That was such a diplomatic way to say ‘Have you SEEN the current guy?!'”

Two more people commented, “Obama is just so cool, isn’t he? No wonder Trump is so obsessed with him,” and “The world respected Obama unlike Trump who is a laughingstock.”

A third takeaway reads, “What a smart and hilarious response by both gentlemen. It’s little wonder why Trump hates them so much.” However, a few people wondered if Obama’s remarks applied to multiple successors. They asked, “Is he talking about Biden or Trump?”

Obama left office in 2017 but has remained an outspoken supporter of democracy. He opposed Trump while campaigning for his presidential rival Kamala Harris and has published blistering assessments of the Trump administration.

Because of that, politics continue to strain his marriage to Michelle Obama. “She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her,” he admitted to The New Yorker in a recent interview. “It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her.”

The pair have been married for 33 years. Both he and Michelle vehemently deny consideration of pursuing office in the future.