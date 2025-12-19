‘Looks Like a Funeral’: Strange White House Photo of Two Boys Staring at Trump Sends Viewers Scrambling to Figure it Out

An eerie photograph of Donald Trump set off a wave of online chatter, sparking a fiery response from a protective father, and left viewers questioning whether what they’re looking at is real or fake.

The photograph in question features two little boys — later identified as the sons of far-right commentator and newly minted White House press corps member Jack Posobiec — from behind as they stare up at a framed picture of the president.

Posobiec’s wife, Tanya Tay, shared the now viral photo of their two little boys, both dressed in dark suits with matching vests and pants paired with white, button-down shirts, standing in front of a portrait as one would see at a memorial service for someone who passed away.

She revealed that they were invited to the White House to see the new Christmas decorations in a different setting than during Trump’s first term.

“AJ was just 11 days old the first time he visited the White House. Everyone had to wear masks and keep their distance. I managed to sneak one photo where you can actually see my face. One of those stories that will always be part of his beginning. Had to believe he turned 5 a couple of days ago. What a ride it has been!!” Tanya wrote on Instagram.

The Trump picture, shared on IG and X, showcased behind a golden-colored rope and nestled in front of a window between long, golden curtains, and a wreath hanging above the portrait.

Folks on social media thought that it looked like the boys were attending Trump’s funeral in the creepy picture, and others wondered if the picture was even authentic.

According to the woman’s husband, the mysterious picture is indeed real, but his explanation only caused more confusion.

“Is this real?” asked a second social media user on Threads, as another person said, “Um. I’m really confused. Is he supposed to be orange Santa or orange Jesus here?”

One savvy user doubled down and reiterated what many people thought upon seeing the picture, as they replied, “I thought it was a memorial.” “Looks like a funeral pic,” added another. “Not cool.”

Other users on the platform thought the entire scene seemed like an idol-worshipping crowd, and multiple people left comments mocking Trump followers, “Why is there a Trump shrine behind a golden rope at a Christmas party???”

Posobiec confirmed that the picture was very much real and even hit back at people targeting his wife and family. He is the host of “Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec,” a right-wing podcast that spreads disinformation and conspiracy theories.

“The libs are losing it at my wife posting a pic of our boys checking out the Lego portrait of Trump at the WH Christmas display,” he wrote on X. “These people are not well. But we already knew that.”

Even after Posobiec clarified that the image was a Lego portrait on display at the White House, the internet wasn’t ready to move on. Some users shifted from alarm to amazement, impressed by just how convincingly the Lego version captured Trump’s likeness. Others, however, leaned even harder into the moment — continuing to share memes, jokes, and mock memorial posts about Trump’s alleged demise as if the explanation never happened.