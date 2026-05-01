‘BAHAHAHAHAHAHA’: Trump Tries to Make the Room Laugh, Then Slips In One Head-Scratching Line That Sounds Like He Knows It’s an Issue

It seems Donald Trump is not keen on using extra protection measures following a third assassination attempt on his life. Not for safety reasons, but for cosmetic reasons.

Trump, 79, collapsed as he was rushed out of the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on the evening of Saturday, April 2. Gunshots were fired inside the Washington Hilton hotel in D.C., leading law enforcement to apprehend 31-year-old suspect Cole Tomas Allen.

Images and footage of what took place unraveled on social media, revealing the bizarre scene inside. There were no serious injuries, and some guests continued eating or swiped champagne bottles in the midst of the mayhem.

President Donald Trump responded to reports that he is considering wearing a bulletproof vest after the WHCD incident. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

‘He Ain’t Looking So Good’: Trump’s Team Under Fire After Leaked Video Shows Him Nearly Fall Again Mid-Speech — and No One Moves

Days later, reports are circulating about the person who was shot that night. One unidentified Secret Service agent was shot during the WHCD and survived thanks to body armor.

White House staffers have been seriously concerned about Trump’s safety since the incident, with many suggesting he wear a bulletproof vest at future public appearances.

“One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing, obviously, a very good, bulletproof vest,” Trump said during a post-shooting press conference.

After complimenting the agent’s “good” vest, some wondered if the president wanted one. But now he’s shut down the idea that he might wear body armor.

The polarizing Republican was asked about possible changes to safety protocols during an executive order signing at the White House.

“Is there talk about you potentially wearing a bulletproof vest moving forward, given you have now been shot at?” White House correspondent Libbey Dean asked on May 1.

Administration officials and reporters in the Oval Office laughed out loud after Trump slipped a head-scratching line about something he’s been battling with.

“I don’t know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier,” Trump responded.

“If you want to gain 20 to 25 pounds, get a vest. And frankly, the vest did an amazing job because it took a bullet close up,” he added.

President Trump on possibly wearing a bullet proof vest:



“I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier” pic.twitter.com/MgBc58ob2O — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2026

Trump resumed, “I’ve been asked about [wearing a bulletproof vest], and I guess it’s something you consider. In one way, you don’t like to do it because you’re giving into a bad element, and so I don’t know, but I haven’t asked about it.”

The injured Secret Service Uniformed Division officer is expected to make a full recovery.

But the president’s lighthearted response to further personal protection from another would-be assassin was mostly met with online ridicule.

Particularly, Trump haters had a field day clowning the president’s apparent acknowledgment of his weight. Someone on X tweeted, “BAHAHAHAHAHAHA. At least he’s self-aware.”

“At least he knows he’s a fat f–k,” declared a second person on the social media platform. A like-minded individual mocked Trump’s heaviness by writing, “That’s true, he’s a husky fella with a big ol a–.”

The idea of Trump carrying an additional 20 to 25 pounds had people wondering, “Would anyone even notice?” Similarly, a poster sarcastically asked, “Does he own a mirror? At this point, what’s 20 more [pounds]?”

“He already is 50 pounds heavier than he admits to, so he might actually be onto something,” suggested one X user about Trump, a criticism that has become a meme making fun of the nearly 80-year-old grandfather.

DK Metcalf is 6’ 4” and 235 lb (from ESPN)



Trump is 6’ 3” and 224 lb (from his most recent physical via WH doc) pic.twitter.com/cV1BhTPPrH — Thrillhaus (@MilhausV) April 13, 2025

In April 2025, Physician to the President Dr. Sean P. Barbabella released a memorandum claiming Trump was 6 feet 4 and 224 pounds following an annual physical examination.

Those measurements ignited widespread comparison as brutal side-by-sides show Trump and NFL player DK Metcalf, the 28-year-old wide receiver who has been listed at 6 feet 4 and around 230 pounds.

Images of a chubby Trump side-by-side with a muscular Metcalf flooded the internet, sparking accusations that the commander in chief is willing to lie about anything, including his health.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump raises his fist as he is rushed off stage after an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. @apnews pic.twitter.com/VoAYqRC4QV — Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) July 14, 2024

Whether Trump is telling the truth about wanting to avoid wearing bulletproof vests is still up in the air, but going by past incidents, serious security threats against his life are likely to continue after three reported assassination plots in two years.

On July 13, 2024, Trump was campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania, when shots rang out at the outdoor event. The then-presumed Republican nominee’s ear was struck by a bullet. One rally attendee lost his life.

The Secret Service then discovered a rifle hidden in the bushes 400 yards away from the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September 2024. Trump was said to be walking the course’s fifth hole before being escorted away by his protective detail.