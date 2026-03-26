‘We Are In a War’: Pete Hegseth Triggers Soldiers With New Demand as Iran Tensions Boil and Critics Say It Adds to a Pattern That’s Hard to Ignore

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wants soldiers and troops to prove themselves in ways beyond standing on the front lines fighting for the U.S.

Americans are once again questioning a steady stream of new rules coming out of Washington. The new memo has critics uneasy as some say it feels less like routine policy changes and more like a distraction.

President Donald Trump’s escalation of the conflict in Iran has Pete Hegseth backed into a corner making new rules to get people to enlist. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

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That uneasiness has only grown as new directives continue to surface from top officials.

The latest political jolt directs service members who wish to keep their beards to apply for religious exemptions and demonstrate that their beliefs are “sincerely held” in Hegseth’s memo titled, “Guidance on Grooming Standards for Facial Hair and Religious Liberty,” issued by on March 11.

According to Air and Space Forces, the guidance also requires troops who previously received accommodations to undergo reevaluation, a step that critics say adds new scrutiny to practices already approved under earlier policies.

The directive further notes that personnel must prove that their religious convictions genuinely conflict with grooming standards before receiving permission to keep their beards. Service members sign a sworn statement declaring their religious faith — and are warned that a false claim could result in “disciplinary action” under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

For service members from Sikh and Muslim communities, the policy immediately struck a nerve.

Their faith traditions include specific expectations around hair and grooming, making beards much more than a matter of style. Sikh leaders pointed out that members of their community have served in the U.S. military for generations while maintaining their religious appearance.

Marissa Rossetti, senior staff attorney for the Sikh Coalition, explained how it impacts that religious community, stating in an interview with Task and Purpose, “The Sikh belief is that facial hair really is an article of faith, and for a lot of Sikhs, they would rather die than shave their facial hair. It’s something that, for them, is of utmost importance to their beliefs.”

Critics also argued that the new process introduces additional paperwork and uncertainty for troops who have already demonstrated their commitment to service.

The debate quickly spilled onto social media, with many blasting the administration.

One Threads user wrote, “Hey, why are beards not allowed in Hegseth’s military, but you can rockabilly a beard when you’re cosplaying Call of Duty for ICE?”

The outrage continued over on Facebook as many wondered, “But religious waivers for vaccines are still cool?”

A second voice defended the directive, posting, “It’s called a standard and assimilation.” Then others aimed at Hegseth’s personal image.

“Don’t worry about. You probably can’t grow a beard and you’re too soft to be in the military.

“Hegseth can’t grow his own.”

“Yeah, whiskey Pete can’t grow a beard and is embarrassed.”

Others took a more humorous tone, with one person declaring, “Beards do not make us battle ineffective,” while another joked, “There should be a rule on no greasy combed back hair. Starting at the top.”

Someone else snapped with exhaustion: “We are in a war and they are worried about beards.”

Weeks before the beard debate even took over timelines, Pete Hegseth was already drawing attention for something that, to many, are still trying to wrap their heads around.

In the middle of a high-stakes global conflict, the Pentagon made the unusual decision to block photographers from Hegseth’s briefings, not over security concerns, but after widely circulated images of him were reportedly labeled “unflattering” by his own team.

The move came off as shallow and almost surreal, especially given everything else unfolding on the world stage. It also pulled fresh attention to an earlier decision that raised similar questions when he installed a makeup studio inside the Pentagon to support on-camera appearances. This detail now feels impossible for critics to ignore as they question where the real focus is.

So when photographers were suddenly sidelined over a few less-than-flattering shots, the reaction wasn’t just confusion, it was disbelief. At a time when global tensions are rising and real-world stakes are high, the idea that energy was being spent managing photos struck many as shallow, even tone-deaf. It fed into a growing perception that while others are focused on what’s happening, Hegseth seems just as focused on how he looks while it’s happening.

Hegseth first announced his disdain with beards in September 2025, announcing he would “crack down” on what he called shaving waivers — taking direct aim at religious and medical accommodations that he claimed strayed too far from tradition.