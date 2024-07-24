‘Black Trauma Is What He Knows’: Tyler Perry Unleashes Fiery Response to Haters Who Criticize The Way He Tells Black Stories

Tyler Perry is firing back at people slamming his latest No. 1 movie, “Divorce in the Black,” and his other polarizing motion pictures.

The New Orleans-born filmmaker appeared on a recent episode of Keke Palmer’s “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast, where he addressed critics of his work.

“You got to drown all of that out because if you let somebody talk you out of a place that God has put you in, you are going to find yourself in hell. I know for a fact that what I’m doing is exactly what I’m supposed to be doing,” Perry told Palmer.

Tyler Perry chats with Keke Palmer about criticism of his movies like “Divorce in the Black” (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)



He continued, “A large portion of my fans who are disenfranchised, who cannot get in the Volvo and go to therapy on the weekend. You got this highbrow Negro who is all up in the air with his nose up looking at everything, and then you got people like where I come from and me who are grinders.”

Perry also had choice words for some of his loudest detractors. “Don’t discount these people and say that their story don’t matter. Who are you to be able to say which Black story is important or should be told? Get out of here with that b——t!” he stated.

A clip from “Baby, this is Keke Palmer” featuring Tyler Perry made its way to social media. Instagram users reacted to Perry’s comments with supportive and opposing viewpoints.

“Tyler appeals to a certain crowd & that’s ok. He found his niche years ago. Ppl gone complain but he still gone have his support,” one fan wrote. Another supporter added, “Lifetime been doing it for whyte women so what’s the big deal.”

A negative commenter responded, “We tired of the low vibrational movies. We haven’t seen any growth in his work. I guess his goal is to make money and not Black art.”

“If you saw his documentary, you’d understand why he makes the movies he does,” said one supporter, referring to his documentary, “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” in which he explains his backstory and upbringing.

Someone else simply suggested, “Black trauma is what he knows.”

Still many believe Perry has an issue with taking criticism about his work, noting, “Tyler’s only downfall is not taking constructive criticism from the viewers about the content and quality of his productions! We supporting to see him win but we do want better!!”

Another said, “We just want better storylines. That’s all. We are not saying you’re not where you’re supposed to be, but there’s always room to evolve.”

This is just the beginning. Divorce in the Black is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/tQDPDBhB49 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 11, 2024

Comedian Loni Love was among the people on social media to share her take on the “Divorce in the Black” criticism. On July 15, the former “The Real” co-host implied that Perry should give up the production reins to secure critical praise.

“I love that Tyler is paying Black actors now I wish he would hire Black writers and directors that have experience to help him with his movies,” Love wrote on X.

She continued, “He could improve the movies & make them award worthy if he would stop trying to save money by doing the writing and directing himself.”

I love that Tyler is paying Black actors now I wish he would hire Black writers and directors that have experience to help him with his movies… He could improve the movies & make them award worthy if he would stop trying to save money by doing the writing and directing himself. https://t.co/HExhpNMAqe — Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 15, 2024

His friend and Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, also joined the conversation about “Divorce in the Black” and Tyler Perry’s divisive artistic vision. Knowles shared a message on the subject in a recent Instagram caption.

“A lot of people on here have made very valid points that no one is above criticism and I am inclined to believe and agree with that! But what I do know is if you listen to too much of the noise, you will never get anything done,” Tina wrote.

She added, “Opinions are like butt holes. Everybody has one, and you have to follow your own path. There is room for everyone. Some people like apples, some people like oranges. I still say if you don’t like me or what I do I respect that completely. But keep scrolling and find something or someone you do like.”

She also attached a video clip from Perry’s “Black AF” sit-down with Kenya Barris, where he said, “I don’t give a damn about a rotten, fresh—none of that means s—t to me.”

Tyler Perry’s “Divorce in the Black” stars Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict. The thriller debuted on Amazon Prime Video on July 11. “Divorce in the Black” has been panned by professional movie critics, receiving a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While “Divorce in the Black” received widespread negative reviews, the Tyler Perry-directed movie found an audience on the Amazon Prime streaming platform. According to Perry, the film hit No. 1 on Prime Video in the U.S. and globally.

The cast of “Divorce in the Black” also includes Richard Lawson, Debbi Morgan, Joseph Lee Anderson, Taylor Polidore, and Shannon Wallace. Lead actress Meagan Good served as a producer as well.