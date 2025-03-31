‘Who Ain’t Got a Weekend, Tyler?’: ‘Why Did I Get Married 3’ Actress Tasha Smith Calls Out Tyler Perry After He ‘Trolled’ the World About Sequel

Actress Tasha Smith, 54, connected with movie audiences around the world after her lead role as Angela in Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” and “Why Did I Get Married Too?”

Smith starred in the original film and its sequel alongside Perry, Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Malik Yoba, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, and others.

Perry, 55, also had a major acting role in both films based on his 2003 stage play of the same name.

‘Why Did I Get Married” actress Tasha Smith responds to Tyler Perry’s joke about the third film. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival).

In October 2022, Perry teased a third installment in the “Why Did I Get Married?” franchise, tentatively-titled “Why Did I Get Married Again?” which has yet to move past the idea phase.

Smith recently stopped by “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show, and the New Jersey native was asked about Perry hinting at reuniting the cast once again.

“Again, I’mma just leave it right there. I’m a just girl, I am not talking about that,” Smith said in response to “The Breakfast Club” co-host Loren LoRosa asking about another “Why Did I Get Married” movie.

When questioned if the production was a possibility, Smith responded, “Probably not. And it ain’t because I’m busy. Tyler takes, what, three days to do a movie? Who ain’t got a weekend, Tyler?! Who ain’t got a weekend?!”

LoRosa mentioned Perry’s trolling fans last year with hints about the trilogy to which she said, “Why he troll me on that?”

Smith acknowledged wanting another chance to play Angela Williams. However, when pressed further on the topic, she stated, “I refuse to answer any more questions concerning that, respectfully, because I might get loud.”

Fans of “Why Did I Get Married” had a lot to say about the lack of progress on a third version of the comedy-drama after The Shade Room shared Smith’s interview on Instagram.

“I think they lying!!! Lmbooo MAKE IT HAPPEN!!” a moviegoer exclaimed. Someone else replied, “[Of course] they’re lying lmao. All publicity is good publicity.”

Another commenter suggested, “I keep saying that instead, they should do a prequel with them in college.” In contrast, one person maintained, “No ‘new’ cast… [please] and thank you.”

“They don’t even need a 3… How many more problems they gone go through?” someone wondered about what would be the next plot of the relationship-based film series.

Some critics even blamed the movie delay on Smith’s über-famous co-star, singer and entertainer Janet Jackson, who has been constantly touring since the 1990s.

“It’s Janet that doesn’t have a weekend,” read one comment, which could likely be onto the truth.

“If Janet and Jill Scott say ‘yes,’ there may be a ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’” Perry explained to “Entertainment Tonight” in October 2022. “So, [I’m waiting for them to say it. Waiting for the word.

Firing back, Scott, who portrayed Sheila in “Why Did I Get Married” shared her thoughts on Perry’s quote by tagging other members of the cast on X asking, “Hey, @JanetJackson did you get a text message?”

It all began with actor Richard T. Jones, who plays Sheila’s cheating husband Mike, posting “POV: I had to make [Sheila] drive again” over a video of himself on an airplane.

The Oct. 18, 2024, post was a reference to the heartbreaking movie scene where Mike told Sheila to drive up the snowy mountains without her husband to a couples trip, meanwhile, he and her best friend (aka Mike’s lover, unbeknownst to Sheila) fly on a plane.

Scott, catching wind of the joke, replied, “I can’t believe it. I cannot believe that Mike would do this to me again,” in a separate video while driving.

“Well, I’m gonna tell you something. I’m gonna get up this mountain. I’m getting up this mountain,” the singer, who portrayed Sheila, continued.

Perry later added more fuel to the speculation fire on Oct. 20, by uploading a photo on Instagram of his computer screen flashing a “Why Did I Get Married Again?” script. His caption simply featured a thinking face emoji.

The “Why Did I Get Married?” conversation continued into December during Perry’s appearnace on the “Sherri” talk show.

Host Sherri Shepherd directly asked the filmmaker if his tease about third film would become a reality.

“I don’t think so,” Perry exclaimed. “I want to, but it’s a lot of logistics to try and get it together. So hopefully we can pull it together. But we’ll see.”

He continued, “Everybody’s doing different things. Janet’s on tour. Jill’s on tour. I got a few things going on. Michael Jai and Tasha, everybody’s got things going on.”

“Why Did I Get Married?” hit theaters in 2007. Perry’s initial big-screen adaptation of his live play grossed over $55 million at the domestic box office after debuting at No. 1 in its opening weekend with a $21 million haul.

“Why Did I Get Married Too?” totaled $60 million domestically and opened with $29 million, placing part two in second place behind the “Clash of the Titans” ($61 million) action fantasy.