‘He’s One to Talk’: Trump Wakes Up Spiraling, Goes Nuclear on Obama, But Fans Point Out the One Brutal Detail He Keeps Overlooking

President Donald Trump wakes up early to flood timelines with outrageous images, bizarre topics, and conspiracy-laced posts.

Trump’s strategy now centers on exploiting his predecessors. Critics say his behavior is becoming more erratic and deeply concerning in public view.

But others believe the tactic is meant to drown out bigger conversations about inflation, health care, jobs, and the economy.

Trump’s attack on Obama and Biden quickly backfired as critics mocked his obsession with his former rivals and the irony surrounding controversies inside his own administration. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

He spends so much time trying to embarrass everyone else he forgot his own administration is the real spectacle this time around.

Trump once again turned the internet into his political theater. He shared a Truth Social post that reflected a wild scene in the Oval Office, and people are unsure what to think.

He titled the image, “highly accurate depiction of the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration.” It was designed to humiliate nearly every conservative talking point from the past several years.

‘You Can’t Make This Up’: MAGA Scrambles to Explain As Trump’s Strange Head-Drop Mid-Meeting Goes Viral, Triggering a Wave of Health Questions

‘About to Lose His Job’: RFK Jr. Drops Bombshell, Calls Trump the Worst on His Own Team as Karoline Leavitt Rushes In to Clean Up the Fallout

The image referenced Biden’s love of ice cream, autopen theories, and slipped in a humiliating personal jab at Hunter Biden.

It showed former President Joe Biden asleep in pajamas at the Resolute Desk. A melting bucket of ice cream, an “autopen,” and several newspaper headlines sat in front of him. Animated figures resembling Hunter Biden, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton grinning, surrounded him.

Trump paired the image with his familiar mix of grievance and celebration: “Tremendous damage done but, WE’RE BACK!!!”

But instead of humiliating Biden, critics said the post backfired on Trump.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

Viewers pointed to Trump’s own public moments of dozing off and members of his administration exposing their chaotic behind-the-scenes behavior. The irony was hard to ignore.

Just like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s admission earlier this year about “toilet seats” during the height of his addiction struggles. Online, the reaction quickly shifted from outrage to mockery, as many noticed details he forgot.

“More projection from Trump. Biden never fell asleep in any meeting, in any room or ever. Trump falls asleep daily,” a third posted.

“How ironic, lol. Trump had to generate an Ai image of Biden sleeping on the job when there’s endless actual photos of TRUMP actually falling asleep in the middle of numerous meetings, pressers, events, etc,” one critic quipped in a lengthy post.

Many online shared actual photos of Trump sleeping during those same settings as proof he does the very thing he accused Biden of.

“Republicans never seen President Biden sleeping in office. They had to make a AI picture. Proves they lying with no Evidence like we have of Low I.Q Trump sleeping,” one user wrote.

Two other critics said, “Oh you have to be fucking kidding me” and “And he’s the one to talk.”

Trumps hands aren’t discolored enough on this one 🙊 — Jd (@bottomofthatop) May 7, 2026

One observer who zoomed in for a close-up joked, “Trump’s hands aren’t discolored enough on this one.”

The timing fueled fresh debate about Trump’s fixation on Biden long after reclaiming the White House. The president repeatedly brings Biden into speeches, rallies, and even children’s events.

Weeks ago while signing an executive order, Trump turned to ask the crowd, “Do you think Biden can do that?”

The public said he looked desperate, fishing for the same praise Biden once received for doing nothing. But his constant “autopen” references seem to be his favorite punchlines. ‘

We don't even have to resort to AI. pic.twitter.com/tAIFf19KIm — BunchaSheeple (@BunchaSheeple) May 7, 2026

Trump has accused Biden’s aides of secretly signing documents because he was allegedly unfit to serve. Meanwhile, historians and legal experts quickly noted that Trump used autopen technology during his first administration.

Yet, the White House continues to frame Trump’s aggressive embrace of AI as part of a broader innovation strategy.

A January 2025 executive order statement said the administration was committed to “enhancing America’s global AI dominance” and removing what it called “harmful Biden Administration AI policies,” adding that American AI development “must be free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas” — positioning Trump as a champion of technological expansion.

Still, critics argue Trump’s most visible use of AI has been trolling, not innovation.

In recent months, he has shared AI images portraying himself as Jesus, reposted fake arrest videos involving Obama, circulated a video depicting the Black first couple as apes, alongside other manipulated content targeting political opponents.