‘He Got a Type’: Shaquille O’Neal Drops Cryptic Post About His ‘Daughter’ Amid Claims He Fathered Seventh Child with a Woman Who Favors His Ex

Shaquille O’Neal tried to keep his love life private, but observant fans are airing out his secrets.

The former Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers star player, 54, isn’t quietly sitting on the sidelines while social media users discuss his bedroom affairs — he’s acknowledging the swirling speculation that he stealthily welcomed a seventh child and providing all the confirmation nosey fans need.

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

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Shaq’s name began swirling in discussions about him being a new dad, along with photos from December 2025 of him and a mystery woman embracing at a child’s birthday party. “His daughter? Did I miss a couple chapters,” gasped on fan. “He’s STILL having kids?? WHERE ARE YOUR GRANDKIDS??!! Goodness,” said another.

The four-time NBA championship winner beamed with joy as Instagram user Kay Yours Truly wrapped her arms around his neck and shoulders. The image was captioned, “Shaqirah’s Parents.”

A second upload made it out of their close friends group, showing the big guy and the 1-year-old girl wearing a pink tutu dress as he bounced her up and down in front of a toddler ball pit at the party.

An Instagram account for the baby girl tags Kay and Shaq as her parents, too, although the posts are private. After seeing the image, one person responded, “He’s single. One thing Shaq gon do is take care of his kids if it’s his. He is always doing good things in the metro Atlanta community too.”

A second individual wrote, “And she look like all the rest of his kids.” “His other kids posted this baby before and I knew she had to be his child because she looks just like her siblings,” said a third observer.

Shaq seemingly addressed the online banter about his growing brood in a cryptic IG Story post.

The “Inside the NBA” co-host shared a meme that states, “My daughter, My Daughter, The one I thank God for every single day.”

A third image, from a separate occasion, shows Kay sitting on Shaq’s lap in a strappy dress with side cut-outs and an open back.

When fans zoomed in, they noticed that Kay has a tattoo of an infinity symbol and the O’Neal name on the left side of her rib cage.

The couple is sporting large diamond rings on their left ring fingers, though no reports have surfaced claiming the basketball legend is engaged or secretly married.

Still, Live Bitez followers commented, “They both have on wedding rings, congratulations,” and “He love him a SHAUNIE look alike.” A third person asked, “His ex wife did she drop his name yet?”

Shaunie dropped O’Neal after marrying prominent Pastor Keion Henderson in 2022.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Children: Everything to Know About Shaq’s Six Kids

Shaq and his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, share four biological children — sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Me’arah and Amirah.

He also adopted Shaunie’s son, Myles, from a previous relationship and is the dad to eldest daughter Taahirah, whom he shares with an ex-girlfriend. O’Neal and Shaunie divorced in 2010 after eight years of marriage.

The former couple’s youngest child, Me’arah, is following in her dad’s footsteps by playing basketball. She completed two seasons with the University of Florida women’s basketball team.

Me’arah is currently pursuing a new team ahead of her junior year by entering the NCAA transfer portal.