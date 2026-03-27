‘He Lying’: Shaquille O’Neal Caught Up In Rumor He Slid Into Sabrina Carpenter’s DMs with Wild Request, But It’s the Details That Make It Worse

In this day in age of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, it’s hard to detect what’s real or fabricated. Even celebrities, like Shaquille O’Neal, are being scammed out of their money or tricked into giving out their personal information to someone pretending to be a person they know.

The NBA legend finally came clean after being accused of sending spicy messages and requests to “Please Please Please” singer Sabrina Carpenter earlier this month.

Shaquille O’Neal addresses the shocking rumor that he sent a freaky message to Sabrina Carpenter online. (Photos: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics, Leonardo Munoz/AFP, LEONA MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Is That The Home Depot Girl?’: Fans Give Shaquille O’Neal the Side-Eye After He Is Spotted Accompanying Two Women Into a Hotel

On March 20, O’Neal was joined by rapper Jim Jones on his podcast “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” and his cohost Bailey Jackson, as they discussed how false narratives can run rampant on social media.

The discussion started when O’Neal turned to Jones and said, “I heard a rumor about you. I’m going to ask you – you know I don’t usually believe stuff. Is it true Tupac used to make you fight in the music videos?”

Jones responded, “Tupac? I never met Tupac in my life.”

“See I knew it was some bulls–t” said O’Neal before Jones explained the first time he saw Tupac in the streets of Harlem, New York. The conversation then shifted to how people shouldn’t believe what they read on social media.

The former Los Angeles Lakers shared his own personal example of how 26-year-old Sabrina Carpenter was sent a few romantic requests from someone pretending to be him.

Scrolling through his phone, the 54-year-old told Jones and Jackson, “I want you to tell me if it’s me or if it’s not me.” He showed his phone to Jones, who read what he saw on the screen out loud.



“Shaq exposed for shooting shot at Sabrina Carpenter,” said Jones, who paused before adding, “bro. Ayo bro.”

O’Neal told him to “Hold on” and proceeded to read the fabricated message out loud that someone sent to the “Espresso” singer on his behalf.

“D-mn baby. I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day. Just jokes. I’m Shaq, what’s your name baby?” read the message.

Carpenter allegedly responded, “‘I know who you are. You’re way too famous to be sending messages like that.’”

But the person sending alleged fake messages did not stop there. O’Neal said another message mentioned wanting “some of that snow bunny kitty for no reason. You can’t handle Big Diesel anyway. My meat would have you in the hospital. Can we find out?’”

After Jackson confirmed that she thought the messages were fake, O’Neal made it clear that his talk game isn’t that corny.

“First of all, ladies, the the diesel got way more game than that,” he said before chuckling.

Attempting to put the rumors to rest, Shaw wasn’t able to convince everyone that he didn’t send those messages himself.

One social media user who didn’t believe him said, “He lying his a– off,” and another wrote, “He might’ve did that s–t.” Someone else thought AI wasn’t even to blame, typing, “Definitely a YN that’s not AI.”

This wouldn’t be the first time O’Neal was accused of lying about being attached to a much younger woman. Back in 2024, an image circulated of a woman named Maria Ozuna Teachey with a tall, dark-skinned man behind her, grabbing her chest.

“Unapologetically us… Can y’all guess who feet? #loveyou,” she wrote in the caption.

When social media users started guessing it was O’Neal, he denied it by writing, “Nope not the kid” on Worldstar’s reporting of the woman’s post.

She hit back by saying, “Come on Kid. A time was had. Why he lie to yall man. Yall have a great night.” She used the hashtags, “#playwithsomebodyelse #Filly #goatworthy #dontaskagain. I’m done.”

Woman in the viral photo with Shaq shares video proof that she was with him after he denied it 👀



pic.twitter.com/4vtLaI2mz3 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 18, 2024

To further prove her point, Teachey posted a video of a note from a hotel staff member in New Jersey. It read, “Diesel. Shaquille, Welcome back to Harrah’s Atlantic City & The Pool. Looking forward to an awesome show.”

Then, she uploaded a video of a huge man sleeping on a couch and her backstage at Shaq’s DJ set.

Given O’Neal’s history of dating younger women and social media influencers, it’s not a surprise people don’t believe his story about Carpenter, who has yet to address the rumors about what was actually said in her DMs.