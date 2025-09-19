‘Lives Full of Promise’: Shaquille O’Neal Lends His Heart, Covering Funeral Costs for Grieving Family After Fire Claims Four Young Girls

Shaquille O’Neal is rallying support from metro Atlanta sheriff’s offices to lend a helping hand to a family in North Carolina who suffered tremendous loss in a devastating house fire.

Siblings Kalani Rae, Kendall Xaiya, Josephina Renee, and Sophia Nachelle, ranging in age from 2 to 7, perished when their Chadbourn home went up in flames on Aug. 30.

First responders arrived at the location around 2:32 a.m. According to reports, the mother, Reagan Noelle Powers, left the siblings in the care of their 11-year-old sister, Willow.

Shaquille O’Neal steps up to cover costs for family following the loss of four young girls in a tragic accident. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics; WCET News)

The disgraced mother shares the children with Patrick Ellis. Powers was arrested on Sept. 10 and released from jail on a $400,000 bond. She is charged with involuntary killing and negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury.

In a statement, the children’s father, Patrick Ellis, told WCET, “My heart is shattered beyond words at the loss of my daughters, Kalani, Kendall, Josie, and Sophia were my joy, my light, and my purpose.”

She is due back in court on Sept. 25. At this time, the cause of the blaze has not been determined yet. Meanwhile, O’Neal and other law enforcement members are pitching in to cover the funeral costs for the little girls.

“It touches every one of us parents, neighbors, and human beings,” O’Neal told local station Fox 5 Atlanta. “These were innocent lives full of promise, taken far too soon…this was not just a gesture of support, it was a moral responsibility,” he added.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers center first reached out to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, where he has served as the director of community relations since 2021.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett then contacted other offices around the city to pitch in. “These are personal funds. Personal funds out of our own personal accounts,” said Scandrett.

O’Neal’s message to the Ellis family includes letting them know, “You are not alone in your pain. We see you, we mourn with you, and we’re here to help you carry this burden in any way that we can… What I can offer is love, support, and a promise that their lives will not be forgotten.”

“Shaq, is definitely a HERO!” gushed one of the NBA legend’s fans on YouTube. Elsewhere online, a few individuals grappled with the sorrowful reality.

“Can someone tell me, why did she leave them alone?” said one person while another wrote, “This world has lost it’s mind. Praying for the dad and his precious babies.”

The Diesel has a lengthy history of doing good deeds, especially for those in the throes of grieving. In the past, he has covered burial costs for the tragic demises of Florida teen Dexter Rentz, 3-year-old Devin Page Jr., and 5-year-old Shaniya Davis, to name a few.