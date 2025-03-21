‘I Failed Her’: Shaquille O’Neal Wants Another Chance at Marriage Months After Ex Shaunie Says She Never Loved Him

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal divorced his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson in 2011, but their failed marriage remains a topic of discussion even today.

Henderson, 50, went into detail about her former life with the NBA legend in her 2024 memoir “Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms.”

Shaquille O’Neal wants another try at marriage after accepting accountability for the demise of marriage to ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

There was one quote in particular from Henderson about her feelings toward Shaq that caused quite an uproar on the internet at the time of the book’s release in May 2024 and weeks after.

“Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with,” Henderson wrote.

At the time, O’Neal responded to his ex-spouse’s comments on social media, recognizing her viewpoint.

“I understand… wouldn’t have been in love with me either wishing you all the best… all love. Shaq,” he posted on his Instagram page.

More recently, the former Los Angeles Lakers player addressed Henderson questioning if she ever loved her then-husband during an episode of the “It’s Giving” podcast with Sarah Fontenot.

“My response was I wouldn’t have loved me either,” Shaq recalled on March 19. “It just showed me that, as a man, I was failing. A man has three jobs with a woman: protect, provide, and love.”

The “Blue Chips” movie actor continued, “At that point in my life, I failed her in all three areas, so I understood it… I was an as-hole. I was an idiot.” He also admitted to losing “mostly everything” as a result of his behavior.

In his own 2011 memoir “Shaq Uncut: My Story,” O’Neal confessed to being unfaithful while married to Shaunie. He has spoken about it in more detail in various interviews over the years, noting how his infidelity created marital issues that played a role in the couple splitting up.

A clip of Shaq’s sitdown with Fontenot was uploaded to the “It’s Giving” Instagram account, where commenters shared their thoughts about their separation and Shaunie’s remark about not loving him.

“He was rich, she had a mansion, cars, food, etc. What does he mean he failed as a provider? Sometimes it’s such [a] thing as taking too much accountability. Argue with your mama,” one man declared.

A woman in the comment section replied, “She was definitely referring to not wanting him, like not attracted to him. She wasn’t talking about nothing he’s referring to.”

“I respect him for this and this is a great example of emotional intelligence and accountability,” a third commenter stated.

Similarly, one comment read, “That’s a grown man response and one who [accepts] accountability and understands where he messed up at. How many women do that though?”

Shaquille and Shaunie tied the knot on December 26, 2002. They share four children; sons, Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah. The “Basketball Wives” alum had a son named Myles from a previous relationship as well.

Myles took the O’Neal last name once his mom wed Shaq, who has an older daughter, Taahirah, with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.

The O’Neal’s blended family starred in the “Shaunie’s Home Court” reality television series which aired for two seasons on the VH1 network from 2016 to 2018.

Shaunie married Pastor Keion Henderson in May 2022. Keion entered that union with a daughter from his prior marriage. The Hendersons serve as the first family of the Lighthouse Church and Ministries in Houston.

During his “It’s Giving” interview, Shaq was asked if he wanted to get married again. The “Inside the NBA” analyst revealed that he would like to walk down the aisle in the future if he met someone that met his “perfect qualifications.”

“Yeah, of course,” Shaq answered. Fontenot then questioned O’Neal if he was scared of marriage and the famous bachelor said, “Yeah, ’cause y’all are crazy. “

He added, “It’ll happen one day.”

The 7-foot-1 athlete also referred to the rumors he’s shacking up with women after internet personality and “The Breakfast Club” radio program co-host Jess Hilarious claimed that Shaq was presently living with four women in his Atlanta home.

“I got four white girls now, so I’m just trying to go back and forth,” O’Neal joked. On possibly forming an actual polyamorous relationship, he offered, “That’s nice. I ain’t going to lie.”

However, when Fontenot wanted to know if he would like to live with multiple women in one home, Shaq responded, “I wouldn’t be allowed to do that.”

He explained that his mother, Lucille O’Neal, who he called his “favorite woman,” would not approve of him embracing a poly lifestyle.