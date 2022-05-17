‘He Makes It Easy to Love Him’: Shaunie O’Neal Opens Up About Her Relationship with Pastor Keion Henderson

Shaunie O’Neal and Keion Henderson are ready to walk down the aisle. After almost two years of dating, the dynamic duo got engaged just months after the couple went official on Instagram last July. In celebration of their love, they landed the first televised wedding special for VH1’s “Basketball Wives.”

Shaunie opened up about her relationship with the father of three and their love during an interview with The Shade Room.

Shaunie O’Neal poses with her fiancé Pastor Keion Henderson. (Photo: @iamshaunie/Instagram.)

“Love feels easy,” declared Shaunie. “I think that he makes it easy to love him to love this relationship and I don’t I think the older you get you realize what’s important, you realize how to communicate with people and how to overcome obstacles in relationships.”

She continued, “It takes work but it shouldn’t be hard work. It can be tedious but it shouldn’t be so stressful or hard to where it’s consuming….and it’s work that I want to go to, work that I want to show up for, you know?”

Henderson is the co-founder of The Lighthouse Church & Ministries in Houston, Texas, while his fiancée serves as executive producer of “Basketball Wives.” She added, “Love feels peaceful and easy and so good, and it keeps a smile on my face.”

Shaunie O’Neal appeared on the newest season of Basketball Wives that aired Tuesday, May 16. The hit series returned for season 10 with OG’s Brooke Bailey, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Malaysia Pargo, and old friends like Brandi Maxwell, and DJ Duffey, Brittish Williams, and Angel Brinks.

"If Brandi and I can get over our issues, anybody can!" Come on healing!!! ♥️🙌🏽 #BasketballWives #VH1MondaysLevelUp pic.twitter.com/IYKkOHVcy4 — VH1 (@VH1) May 17, 2022

The ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal explained that she is in a “partnership” with VH1 and only participates in the series when needed. She claims production uses her as a “neutral space” holder to potentially elevate confrontations.

“I don’t have to and if I say absolutely no they will respect that,” said the mom of five. “It’s more of a strategy than a necessity. if that makes sense But as you can see this season, I don’t chose to be there that much. I think the new faces coming in and just letting them do what they do doesn’t need me.”

She plans to sit back and collect her checks as executive producer of “Basketball Wives” because her new role is “If you need me call me.”