‘Wife Is Getting Expensive’: Jeff Bezos Went All Out for His Wedding to Lauren Sánchez, But His Sudden Money Move Has Fans Convinced He’s Covering Up Financial Problems

Jeff Bezos is likely living extremely comfortably with his estimated $246 billion fortune, but the Amazon founder’s recent stock moves have caught the attention of online fans.

Bezos, 61, has reportedly sold $5.7 billion worth of Amazon stock since marrying media personality Lauren Sánchez, 55, on June 27.

Newlyweds Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos reportedly spent at least 20 million on their lavish Italian wedding. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Sánchez and Bezos hosted a lavish wedding in Venice, Italy, that reportedly cost at least $20 million. Their three-day celebration made international headlines for its opulence.

According to The New York Post, Bezos reportedly began selling significant Amazon shares during the weekend of his nuptials. However, he also dumped $13.6 billion worth of shares over the previous year. Bloomberg reports that the e-commerce magnate often uses stock sales — which the outlet says has totaled $50 billion since 2002 — to finance other business ventures, such as his Blue Origin space company.

The Princeton University graduate still supposedly controls 884 million shares which is about 8 percent of the tech company. The Amazon stock price has seen around a 38 percent value increase since April.

Despite Bezos being one of the five richest people on the planet, some internet users wonder if his lavish ceremony with Sánchez has somehow hurt his pockets.

“Do I hear divorce bells?” asked one person on X. Another explained, “This is what billionaires do when they have reason to be bearish. He’s cashing out now before tariffs (or whatever) hurt his bottom line.”

“Well, now he has this high maintenance wife to pay for,” another person suggested. A third simply tweeted, “The wife’s getting expensive, isn’t she? Who would’ve thought?”

Some even hinted that Sánchez was using Bezos’ money for other purposes, writing, “Lip fillers are expensive.” Bezos’ new wife has not publicly confirmed or denied having any specific cosmetic surgeries or procedures.

New York Post readers also chimed in on Bezos dumping Amazon stocks. A jokester commented, “I guess he is having financial problems. No wonder my packages never arrive on time!!!!!!!”

Bezos and Sánchez first went public with their relationship at the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in London, England, in July 2019.

The Amazon executive chairman eventually popped the question to the former “Good Day L.A.” host on his $500 million yacht, Koru, in May 2023.

Bezos asked Sánchez for her hand in marriage by offering the mother of three children a 30-carat pink engagement ring apparently valued between $3 million and $5 million.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” Sánchez told Vogue magazine in November 2023 about Bezos proposing to her during their European vacation.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are married! For Vogue’s June 2025 digital cover story, Chloe Malle meets the bride in Italy to discuss her sprawling wedding weekend, how her recent flight to space shaped her bridal look, and more. Read the full story here: https://t.co/JXOfFRsN05 pic.twitter.com/Z9S50fJWAS — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 27, 2025

There have been widespread rumors that Bezos and Sánchez’s romantic connection began while both social climbers were still joined in matrimony to other people. Page Six has confirmed they signed their ironclad multi-million-dollar prenup before getting married.

Bezos was previously married to the mother of his four children, MacKenzie Scott, from 1993 to 2019. He has rejected speculation of cheating his ex-wife with Sánchez.

Sánchez was previously married to Endeavor executive Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019. They share a son and a daughter. She has a son with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez as well.

The lead-up to Bezos and Sánchez’s extravagant, star-studded wedding included a bachelorette party in Paris featuring celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria.

“Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up,” Kardashian is quoted saying in a 2023 Vogue article. “Every time there’s a look that we like, she’ll say, ‘WOW,’ or ‘OMG, you look amazing.’”

Likewise, Bezos invited a group of his male friends to a bachelor party in Madrid. The American businessman and his entourage reportedly met up at a restaurant and club to celebrate him exchanging rings for a second time.

The guest list for the Italian wedding contained household names such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Usher, Ivanka Trump, and Tom Brady.

According to the daughter of Grammy Award-winning musician David Foster, none of the wedding attendees signed non-disclosure agreements. “90210” actress Sara Foster also revealed there were “definitely a lot of people that were not photographed” at the event.