‘Is That Really Her?’: Carrie Underwood’s ‘Idol’ Transformation Has Fans Saying She Looks Unrecognizable in Before-and-After Pics Don’t Match

Country music sweetheart Carrie Underwood has a new look that puts the phrase “blondes have more fun” to rest.

The “Before He Cheats” singer transitioned from her signature look for the current season of “American Idol.” She sported a noticeably different look that had social media users speculating about her transformation.

Carrie Underwood brings stress and calls to boycott to “American Idol” after performing at Donald Trump inauguration. (Photo: @carrieunderwood / Instagram)

‘No it’s Darker’: Carrie Underwood Goes Back to Hair Color She Hasn’t Worn Since Age 12, Fans Zoom In, Insist One Feature Proves She Isn’t Being Truthful

To the shock of many, Underwood revealed a return to her “natural” roots last year in an Instagram post. She was 12 years old the last time she saw her real hair color.

Underwood, 43, as described by one IG Threads user, gave fans a “jump scare” with a post encouraging viewers to lock in votes to boost their favorite performers to the final five contestants.

The “American Idol” alum snapped a selfie with her hair pulled back into a half-up, half-down style. She wore a full face of makeup as she held up her left hand to symbolize the final five spots for the recent taping.

Happy supporters shared adoring comments like “Our beautiful Queen” and “Carrie You’re my favorite.” Underwood joined the for Season 23 in 2025.

That same year, she generated controversy when she signed on to perform at Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Aligning with the Republican president cost “American Idol” a dip in viewership and has been constant fuel for criticism hurled at Underwood.

The singer never addressed the backlash; remaining silent on the matter did not make disappointed followers forget the career misstep, and her new look was no exception, as hecklers attributed it to her presumed voting habits.

“Is that really her,” asked one person, while another said, “Wow you look so different.”

“What phase of the Mar-A-Lago makeover is this? I wouldn’t have been able to pick you out of a lineup of Carrie Underwood lookalikes,” said one critic.

“Mar-a-Lago face” is recognized as the unnaturally plump lips, dark brow, and eye makeup, and typically blond hair, which has become a hallmark attribute of Trump’s female supporters.

Another said, “Is this really Carrie? What happened? What’s with the lashes and eyebrows?”

Even his cronies, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, have been accused of altering their appearances to fit the mold. Another individual remarked, “What happened to you .. Oh wait … Trump.”

Underwood has been married to former Canadian hockey player Mike Fisher since 2010. The longtime couple are parents to sons Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan.

Trump has a past riddled with infidelity and overlapping relationship timelines, including his marriage to Melania Trump.

The businessman was still married to actress Marla Maples, his second wife, when he met Melania in 1998. He was married to Ivana Trump, his first wife, when he began dating Marla in the late 1980’s.

The merciless ribbing also included someone scoffing, “So, you’re all for democracy when it comes to American Idol, but not when it comes to America itself,” aligning her with Trump and his agenda to create voter lists with revamped voting rights and registration requirements.

Underwood first graced the “American Idol” stage as a contestant during cycle four in 2005. Politics aside, she has faced backlash for harshly judging Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts.

The gospel-R&B singer later addressed the hot topic after his victory, confirming what audiences witnessed: that Underwood was expressly more supportive of country contestants and had little interest in other genres.