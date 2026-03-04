‘Did Carrie Underwood Have to Attack That Man?’: Carrie Underwood Faces Calls to Step Down After ‘American Idol’ Moment Turns Crowd Against Her

It’s Carrie Underwood‘s second season on the “American Idol” judging panel. The job isn’t getting any easier, and she’s becoming less and less favorable.

As a former “American Idol” contestant and winner, Underwood has graduated from the stage and now helps decide the contestants’ fates on the singing competition show, where she’s known to be unkind and sometimes rude to contestants.

‘Worst Idol Judge in History’: Carrie Underwood Defends Scathing Critiques After Jamal Roberts Backlash Then Drops Bombshell Reason for Harsh Comments

Viewers have had enough of her unfettered opinion, which often conflicts with how the live audience feels, just like when she told season 23 winner Jamal Roberts he had no swag during his performance.

In the March 2 episode, Underwood and her co-judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, were critiquing performances during the “Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover” when Underwood clashed with the audience.

Mor Ilderton, a 22-year-old singer from West Virginia, performed his original song, “How To Love You.” He had a successful audition with an original piece, which motivated him to share another one during this performance. Because the song was his own creation, the band couldn’t play it; instead, he brought his guitar onstage and played it himself while singing.

After he finished, Underwood turned to the audience and said, “I feel you guys are going to boo me. You’re going to boo me.”

She continued, this time projecting her voice and saying, “It’s coming. Just bring it on. I love it. Your boos are feeding me.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer finally addressed Ilderton and said, “In a room like this, for you to bring an original song with that incredible band sitting behind you like twiddling their thumbs, I feel like it was just a missed opportunity. And I love your voice. I love you.”

Toward the end of her statement, the crowd’s boos slowly started to rise as Underwood continued, “But, I loved like being in an intimate room with you like that and listening to you tell your story.”

In a turn of events, she added, “I feel like you took a risk here, and uh, it paid off.”

Using her hands, she formed a heart and threw it up at Ilderton, who said “thank you” and walked off stage smiling. Ilderton was then sent to the Golden Room to be considered for the top 30. He was later told by the judges that he did not make it through and was eliminated.

As for Underwood, it was a rough episode for her as well, as other clips showed her getting booed after handing out critiques to other singers besides Ilderton.

But it seems like she’s taking it all on the chin. After the episode, she ranted on X, “Boo me. I don’t care,” on X, then tagged “American Idol,” to further antagonize the show’s fans.

While she received some support from her followers, others felt the boos she received were more than well-deserved. Some people appeared even more dissatisfied with her performance as a judge, calling for her resignation.

One person said, “She is the worst judge. I don’t watch it because of her. She is BORING!!!.”

Someone else wondered, “Why did Carrie Underwood have to attack that man like that for singing his own song. She was wrong.” Another said, “Waiting for her to get to be leave the show one day soon, so I can start watching again.”

Other people said the boos were due to her association with conservative President Donald J. Trump. “I lost all respect for her when she sang at the president’s inauguration. She used to be my favorite female country singer. I gave away all her CDs,” said one person.

Some referred to her as “Maga Underwood” in the comments section of the Page Six article about the episode.

On the “Entertainment Tonight” Instagram page another person reacting to the screen grab of Underwood from Monday’s episode said, “She’s getting the Mara Lago face!”

Mar-a-Lago is Trump’s infamous estate in Palm Beach, Florida. “Mar-a-Lago face” is a term derisively applied to women in the president’s circle who are accused of altering their faces in similar ways to achieve a signature look. It is said that people who have the Mar-a-Lago face or MAGA Makeover have some injections in either their lips or cheeks, defined eyebrows and tight skin.

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has been accused of altering her appearance to match this look, as have rapper Nicki Minaj and Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security.

Fans will have to tune in to see if Underwood can redeem herself with the crowd. The final 30 contestants are heading to Hawaii and will be there for the next three episodes.