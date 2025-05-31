‘Carrie Doesn’t Need to be a Judge Anymore’: ‘American Idol’ Winner Felt A Way About Carrie Underwood’s ‘No Swag’ Diss As Fans Demand She Steps Down

What should have been a celebration of American Idol’s first Black male winner in 22 years has turned into a full-blown controversy, with fans now demanding Carrie Underwood be removed from the judging panel over her treatment of champion Jamal Roberts.

The 27-year-old elementary school teacher from Mississippi made history with a record-breaking 26 million votes, but his triumph has been overshadowed by calls for Underwood to be ousted following her questionable commentary and cold demeanor throughout the season.

American Idol fans are pushing to have Carrie Underwood removed as a judge on the show. (Photo by @carrieunderwood.Instagram; @americanidol/Instagram)

The drama reached a boiling point when Roberts delivered a powerful performance of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

While fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie jumped to their feet in a standing ovation, Underwood remained seated, delivering feedback that left many viewers questioning her motives.

Despite admitting Roberts’ voice was “incredible,” Underwood told him he “missed such an opportunity to move around and entertain,” insisting he needed to “pull out all the stops” and put “100% of yourself into it.”

The comment struck many as a tired stereotype demanding that Black performers provide physical entertainment beyond their undeniable vocal talent.

Bryan praised Roberts, saying, “You deserve every bit of this,” while Richie coined the term “Jamalerize” to describe the contestant’s unique ability to transform songs, calling his performance “amazing.”

Roberts later addressed the tension during an interview this week with “The Morning Hustle Show,” where host Lore’l didn’t hold back about Underwood’s energy.

When asked about perceived negativity from the judge, Roberts diplomatically noted that while both Underwood and Bryan are country singers, Bryan supported him completely. He revealed, telling his manager about Underwood’s “swag” comment while watching other contestants get golden tickets wearing “cowboy boots” and “overalls,” highlighting the obvious double standard.

Lore’l wasn’t having it, telling Roberts directly, “I didn’t like her energy towards you, and I think that’s why I’m shading her in this interview here from the beginning of it, is because I did not like this swagless comment I did, or saying that you needed swag, or I did not like how she looked at you sometimes in some performances. I really wanted to come through the screen.”

The Instagram comments under “The Morning Hustle Show” post were equally harsh.

“I posted on the AI page she needs to go! Definitely C shady McGrady,” one person wrote, while another simply stated, “Carrie doesn’t need to be a judge anymore.”

The backlash exploded across social media, with Daily Mail readers demanding Underwood’s removal from the panel.

“Carrie can go ahead & sit next season out. Im not feeling her #AmericanIdol,” one viewer wrote.

Another fired back with “I have Never seen u dance Carrie…but um not a country music enthusiast…All genres of music are represented here… not DANCERS…PLEASE REPLACE HER…”

Fans also called for better representation on the judging panel.

“Fantasia should have been in that spot that a lot of Contestants admires. There are 2 Country Singers!” one person added, suggesting the ”American Idol” alum would bring a more supportive perspective.

Adding insult to injury, Underwood’s attempts at damage control backfired spectacularly.

After posting a congratulatory photo with Roberts, she revealed she had named a baby lamb on her Tennessee farm “Jamal” in honor of the winner. The gesture was widely seen as tone-deaf and potentially offensive, further cementing viewers’ belief that she was out of touch.

Throughout the finale, cameras caught Underwood’s lukewarm response to Roberts’ victory. While Bryan and Richie celebrated enthusiastically, she appeared disengaged, only standing when it seemed socially necessary. The optics were terrible, especially given the historic nature of Roberts’ win as the first Black male champion since Ruben Studdard in 2003.

Roberts handled the situation with grace, maintaining his dignity while subtly acknowledging the uncomfortable dynamics.

As season 24 approaches, the question isn’t whether Underwood will return, but whether she should. The show prides itself on discovering diverse talent, but to some fans having a judge who seems uncomfortable celebrating that diversity sends the wrong message.