‘No it’s darker’:Carrie Underwood Goes Back to Hair Color She Hasn’t Worn Since Age 12, Fans Zoom In, Insist One Feature Proves She Isn’t Being Truthful

Carrie Underwood has a new look.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning songstress, who is known for her golden blond hair, is going back to her roots. In an Aug. 4 carousel post, she ditched her signature hair color and showed the world what shade her natural hair really is. Not only did the shocking revelation take some fans by surprise, but others suggested that Underwood needed to change other aspects of her appearance to better match the new hair.

Carrie Underwood fans give side-eye after she shares what is supposed to be her natural hair color. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

She uploaded three slides in the Monday post showing off her sandy brown hair. The first two were close-up photos of her from the chest up. She smiled warmly in both as her hair, which was gently curled, lay on shoulders. The third slide was a video of Underwood turning her head side to side, showing off both angles of her tresses.

In the caption, she wrote, “Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance. Thanks, @hairbykatelin_ at @parlour3beauty for helping me get back to my roots! #NewOldMe #Bronde”

According to Underwood’s hairstylist Katelin, to achieve her natural hair color, she didn’t simply grow it out. The Nashville hairstylist explained that she colored it, gave it a cut, and styled it.

Many people praised the “All-American Girl” singer’s transformation, while others thought the look didn’t work with another facial feature — her eyebrows. Her eyebrows are of a darker tone that looks close to black, and some thought they contrasted too much with her new hair color.

One person said, “Does no one not notice the Black eye brows? Too dark.”

Another person wrote, “Tone down the eye brows. They are awful. Hair is good.”

Because of her eyebrows, others rejected the idea that the hairstylist had executed the true tone of her natural hair.

One person commenting on Extra TV’s post wrote, “No it’s darker than that … Look at her eyebrows.”

Another person on BuzzFeed said, “That is NOT her natural hair color. Look at her eyebrows. That’s her natural hair color.”

While some celebrities don’t mind switching up their look, Underwood has only ever been seen with blond hair dating back to her “American Idol” days in 2005. She kept the look throughout the entirety of her career, and the rare occasions when fans got to see something different were when her dark roots began to grow in.

So the ash-blond look is quite the change, but trying different hair colors is something Underwood wishes she had done earlier in her career.

In 2012, she told Refinery29, “I’d love to do a little more with hair color. I’ve always been blonde! The problem is, I don’t want to shock people — like if I dyed my hair brown, I don’t want people [to] think I’m turning dark and serious. I wish I had started changing my hair around in the beginning, then it wouldn’t be such a big shock if I did something like that now.”