‘Boycott Carrie’: Carrie Underwood Reveals Intimate Details of Her ‘American Idol’ Journey Amid Fan Backlash from Her Trump Performance 

Carrie Underwood is inviting fans to relive some of her fondest and most pivotal moments on “American Idol” in the web-based series “Idol To Icon.” The project debuts on YouTube on March 4 and serves as a companion to the upcoming season of the singing competition that premieres on March 9.

In the first look at the digital show, Underwood gives viewers intimate insight into how she felt while pursuing her dreams by reading a 2005 journal entry. In the personal excerpt, the former contestant seemed to be giving herself words of encouragement.

She read, “I just have to keep in mind that it will all be worth it and the life I’ve started will be great. Most importantly, I have to remember that this has all been my choice, and it’s something I’ve wanted ever since I was a little girl. I know I have some great things ahead of me. Right now, I’m just trying to live in the moment and appreciate it all.”

Carrie Underwood Struggles to Win Back Fans by Revealing Intimate ‘American Idol’ Journal Entries Amid Backlash Over Singer’s Trump Performance (Photo: Carrieunderwood/Instagram)

The country music star ultimately won the fourth cycle of the show. A happy fan’s reaction to the preview shared on X stated, “Looking forward to watching this year. I remember when Carrie won. I say they got it right.”

An equally supportive user shared, “I love that you share personal parts of your life with us. I have followed you since your first audition on Idol and it has been an Incredible 20 years!! I am really looking forward to watching you judge this season.”

Unfortunately, not everyone who watched the preview is enthusiastic about seeing more of “The Champion” artist. A nonstop wave of backlash has been present online since she performed “America the Beautiful” at the second inauguration for Donald Trump.

Carrie Underwood seemingly refused to shake former Vice President Kamala Harris’s hand at the Trump inauguration. pic.twitter.com/I00YebU219 — music data (@music__data) January 21, 2025

For critics, the “Idol To Icon” promo provoked comments such as “Boycott Carrie Underwood!!!” On Instagram, a user typed, “What a disappointing chapter you are stepping into.”

Now, gearing up for its 23rd season, “American Idol” returns Underwood as a judge. The full circle moment has been welcomed by her and the show’s most loyal audience members. However, much like the negative reactions to her journal reading, the series has also been flooded with disparaging feedback, including “#cancelcarrie.”

ICYMI: Twitter Was A Little Shocked After Carrie Underwood Threw Some Shade At Trump During The CMAs https://t.co/afnUUSDCgR pic.twitter.com/UbgXcRUHoi — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 9, 2017

Someone else vowed that they would not tune in. That person declared, “Since Carrie Underwood is a Trump supporter, I will not be watching American Idol. Every choice comes with consequences.”

Underwood has yet to address the post-inauguration backlash. Despite reports of her perceived alliance with Trump’s politics stirring up drama behind the scenes of “Idol,” the show’s producers have also remained silent on the matter.