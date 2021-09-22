Dr. Dre’s Divorce from Estranged Wife Nicole Young Just Got a Lot More Expensive, Following Latest Order

Dr.Dre was hit with another million-dollar bill as a result of his ongoing and messy divorce procedures after a judge ordered the “Nuthin’ but a G Thang” rapper to fork over an extra $1.55 million in attorney fees to his estranged wife Nicole Young. The former practicing attorney’s lawyer fees are said to exceed over $4 million.

The ruling comes just two months after the 56-year-old was already ordered by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to temporarily pay his ex-wife nearly $300,000 a month. Over a year’s span, the legendary producer will have paid an estimated $3.5 million in spousal support.

Dr. Dre (L) and Nicole Young attend the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2018 at Barker Hangar on October 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to legal documents obtained by gossip website The Blast, Dre already made a payment of $2 million and two separate payments of $500,000. This is aside from the temporary payments.

The judge established the latest decision citing the level of experience and training Young’s attorney’s have. The 51-year-old is being represented by celebrity lawyer Samantha F. Spector and Lisa Helfend Meyer.

“Considering the level of the case’s complexity, and the issues involved, an attorney of their level and skill is reasonably necessary; and therefore, the various hourly rates of the primary and secondary attorneys participating in this litigation are reasonable and justifiable,” the order read.

As for the extravagant fees, the judge wrote, “Considering what is just and reasonable and using the Court’s own experience and knowledge that the payee’s reasonable fees are $3,000,000.00 and costs are $550,000.00.”

In all, Dr. Dre is being made to dish out a large sum of money based on the “disparity” that exists between his and his wife’s assets and income. According to documents, “Nicole has assets totaling approximately 39 million dollars and Dr. Dre has approximately 243 million dollars.”

While the former NWA member may not have been able to appeal his temporary spousal support order, the current payments that are being asked of him would be for fees and costs through July 2, 2021. However, if an agreement cannot be reached, the case will go to trial where the California native could pay additional fees.

As previously reported, Young filed for divorce last year after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair has two adult children, 20-year-old daughter, Truly, and their 24-year-old son, Truice Young. Multiple outlets have reported that this is slated to be one of the most expensive divorce cases in history.