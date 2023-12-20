Daz Dillinger Asks Dr. Dre If He Plans to ‘Rob [Him] Like Death Row’ Did Over Unpaid Royalties from ‘The Chronic’

Last month, Daz Dillinger called out Snoop for seemingly lying about his pledge to stop smoking and accused Suge Knight of having dementia. Now he’s calling out another fellow West Coast legend over music royalties.

On the 31st anniversary of Dr. Dre’s debut album, “The Chronic,” earlier this week, the Dogg Pound rapper called out his former music colleague for not paying him for rapping and producing on the ground-breaking project.

Dogg Pound rapper Daz Dillinger goes off over royalties from Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” album. (Photos: @dazdillinger/Instagram; @drdre/Instagram)

“But when can we receive our royalties… are you or @interscope gone rob us like @deathrowrecords 2024 & the n—as from the past who ran it str8 bit—ez. F–cem. Remember Daz copyright reversions law is filed I want % (percentage) not points.”

Dillinger has admitted that he did production and rapped on songs and albums released under Death Row after signing to the label at 19. In addition to Dre’s breakthrough project, he’s also produced tracks like “Afropuffs” by the label’s first female artist, The Lady of Rage, featuring a rap verse from Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

He claims he won’t clear anything associated with ‘The Chronic” until he’s paid what he’s owed, adding, “So y’all on a time limit 4more yrs til it reverts bac then it’s really like Fuc–m I ain’t clearing s–t.”

Some social media users were shocked by Daz’s backhanded compliment, but many agreed with the sentiment that he should be paid for his work.

One person wrote, “@dazdilinger did rap on a few songs on the album so he did write his own verses so he should be getting publishing on the songs he rapped on when he said he had nothing to do with this album he was talking about on the production side of things.”

A second individual claimed, “Daz did do a lot of work on the chronic and I’m not just talking what I don’t know like 80% of y’all. Snoop also did a lot of work on it if not more that’s why he said he feels like Doggystyle is actually his second album all the way down to actually naming it the chronic that’s was Snoops idea also. Not taking anything from Dre because he is definitely the man but without Snoop and Daz neither the chronic or doggystyle would be what they are today.”

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Daz Dillinger, And Warren G Working On "The Chronic” Album. (1992)



Photos By: Chi Modu📸 pic.twitter.com/VDzkyNHnmU — Northstar.TV🖤 (@Northstartv1) June 23, 2021

A handful even suggested Daz go after Snoop for his money, including one that wrote, “Doesn’t Snoop own Deathrow now? Ask your partner man.”

Dre, Knight, Dick Griffey, and The D.O.C. created the music firm in 1991, serving as the launch party for the careers of several iconic rappers, including its co-founder, The Lady of Rage, MC Hammer, Outlawz, Warren G, both the late Tupac Shakur and the late Nate Dogg, as the group Tha Dogg Pound, which consists of Daz, Warren G, Kurupt and Soopafly.

Snoop purchased the label from MNRK Music Group, which acquired Death Row in 2013 and took over as owner and CEO last year in February.

Dre’s representatives say rights to “The Chronic” were not transferred to Snoop with purchase of the label, with attorney Howard King telling Rolling Stone last year, “There are false reports out regarding ownership by Death Row of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic. Dr. Dre owns 100% of The Chronic.”