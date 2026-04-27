‘Meg Thee Stallion? Coco Jones?’: Klay Thompson’s Dating History Revealed – See All His Famous Ex-Girlfriends

Megan Thee Stallion is single just in time for a hot girl summer after breakup with NBA superstar Klay Thompson. Fans are reeling online, pulling up receipts from his past to make sure she never spins the block.

The “Savage” rapper, 31, divulged details about ending the relationship in a released statement on April 25. “

NBA star Klay Thompson has the internet in a frenzy after discovering a list of his famous ex-girlfiriends. (Photo @klaythompson/Instagram)

Megan Thee Stallion’s Dating History Explained: “If I Ain’t Claiming Him He Ain’t Mine”

Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity,” said Megan.

She publicly accused Thompson, 36, of being unfaithful in an Instagram Story post a day prior. The rapper wrote, “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season.”

“Now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? B—ch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall,” continued the Grammy Award winner. Megan and the Dallas Mavericks basketball player made their relationship public in July 2025.

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses Klay Thompson of cheating in new Instagram story:



“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house…

got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now… pic.twitter.com/FWw5FaAbJf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

Last year, Klay, the four-time NBA championship winner, accompanied Meg to her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. She gushed about being in a drama-free era in her personal life on the red carpet. She also confirmed their “meet-cute” was just like the movies, but never revealed when she and Thompson met.

She told Page Six, “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

Megan was previously involved with rapper-singer Tory Lanez, rappers Pardison Fontaine and Moneybagg Yo. She also had a brief romance with Chicago Bulls star Torey Craig in the summer of 2024.

However, it is not the Houston hottie’s dating past that has people talking on social media. Scrutiny revolving around Thompson’s aversion to commitment has Megan’s fans deep-diving into his roster of exes and festering over the switch-up that convinced some people Megan could have been “the one.”

Fans say Klay Thompson has now fumbled 4 baddies after his breakup with Megan. 👀



📸: Sam Hodde/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/LnoWQmh2N0 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 25, 2026

Hannah Stocking

Thompson was drafted by the Warriors in 2011 and entered into a publicized courtship with social media comedian Hannah Stocking in 2014. Their connection fizzled out after a year. Stocking accused him of being unfaithful on Twitter.

The influencer claimed, “I told him I’d @ him if he kept harassing me,” and then tweeted a photo of him on the court along with “When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie…. Lol @KlayThompson.”

Tiffany Suarez

Thompson and the Fordham University female basketball player reportedly dated for a few months in 2015.

Carleen Henry

Still on the rebound from Stocking, Thompson is rumored to have dated influencer Carleen Henry in 2015.

Klay Thompson Drops IG Model Carleen Henry For Actress Lauren Harrier (Pics-Vids) https://t.co/JPwhyK7WCC pic.twitter.com/RQjn1V4noc — BILL (@billsource) November 15, 2018

Unverified quotes from Henry discussing her time with the athlete surfaced on social media in January 2026. One of the posts alleged, “I wanted to go public with our relationship, and he left.”

Abigail Ratchford

Model Abigail Ratchford fueled dating rumors by posting photos of Thompson’s beloved English bulldog Rocco. However, the small forward denied the speculation, stating he was still looking for a “wholesome woman.”

Their brief fling resurfaced in July 2025 with a fan , “Rocco passed on May 31… now he’s dating Meg Thee Stallion. That dog STILL in him.”

Laura Harrier

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress Laura Harrier was Thompson’s most high-profile relationship prior to Megan Thee Stallion. The basketball champion and Harrier dated from 2018 to 2020.

It is speculated that the pair briefly broke up in 2019 — the same year photos from Thompson’s purported journal detailing his infidelities appeared online.

Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier. (Photos: @klaythompso/Instagram)

Harrier was the first woman he made a red carpet debut with prior to Megan, when they attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The couple split up shortly after the appearance. Photographs suggesting that Thompson may have been unfaithful during the relationship also surfaced around that time.

Coco Jones

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Coco Jones attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

The “Bel-Air” actress and NBA player are rumored to have dated between 2021 and 2013. Neither party has ever publicly confirmed the speculation, but were spotted at some of the same events during that time.

The “ICU” singer announced her engagement to the Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell in July 2025. It’s reported that they met in 2023 and began dating sometime the following year.

Megan Thee Stallion

The former Golden State Warriors star was known for keeping an attractive woman on his arm before linking up with the Texas Southern University graduate — but with Megan, outsiders got a look into his lover boy ways.

Fans witnessed their bond in vlog-like videos of their golf outings, trips on board “Captain Klay’s” boat, the SS Stallion, intimate dinners, and more.

The “HISS” rapper was also routinely spotted courtside at NBA games with the baller’s mother, Julie Thompson, and his father, Mychal Thompson, raved about Megan being a sweet lady who knew her way around a kitchen.

Following the breakup, all posts uploaded to Instagram and TikTok have been removed and theories suggesting the relationship was all for good PR have been floated.

The Olympian has not publicly addressed the scandal, but recycled clips of him solo boating are circulating on social media with captions suggesting otherwise. False summaries from IG Lives claim that he addressed a rumor about Megan cheating with one of his teammates.

An X user wrote, “He caught her cheating for the 4th time and he can’t deal with it anymore.” A reaction reads, “Clearly nobody actually watched the video because Klay doesn’t say any of that.”

The superstar performer closed out her Broadway debut as Zidler in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” hours after announcing the breakup.