‘She Slapped That On’: Megan Thee Stallion Rips Hairstylist After Her ‘Party City Wig’ Goes Viral Courtside With Klay Thompson’s Mom

Megan Thee Stallion made her courtside debut as the newest member of the NBA WAG (wives and girlfriends), cheering on boyfriend, Klay Thompson, as the Dallas Mavericks faced the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the “Savage” rapper looked stunning seated next to Thompson’s mom, Julie, fans couldn’t stop staring at her hair, sparking chatter that Megan may have entered her “hard wig, soft life” era.

Megan Thee Stallion’s new look at Klay Thompson’s NBA game sparks a frenzy. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The couple has been public about their relationship since July, following a soft launch via joint Instagram posts. Sitting courtside with her man’s mom certainly signals things are getting serious, but social media quickly shifted focus to a perceived wig mishap.

“She wore the meeting with mom wig,” one Shade Room follower commented after the account shared footage from the October 15 game. Another chimed in, saying, “Meg done put on her ‘I would like to speak to your manager’ wig.”

Many joked the Grammy winner was sporting her “biracial wig,” while others called out a “Kamala Harris-style center part.”

Megan Thee Stallion with Klay Thompson’s mother at the Dallas Mavericks game tonight in Las Vegas!🤍 pic.twitter.com/h7ZIks1E8K — JA LOVE DA STALLI !💋🧛🏾‍♀️ (@theerealestja) October 16, 2025

Rather than shy away from the jokes, Megan joined in on the fun. She later posted a short clip to her Instagram, flipping the middle finger at the now-infamous courtside wig sitting on a wig head.

The camera then cuts to her longtime hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, as he styles a new unit that clearly meets the Stallion’s standards. Laughing, she jokes, “You so wrong,” before breaking into more laughter and blurting out, “Don’t start combing on me now, b**ch!”

The internet had a field day. Though many gave Megan a pass, speculating about the behind-the-scenes chaos, others are not buying it. “She just slapped that wig on and said ‘call the car, I’m ready’ she just needed a brush lol,” said one person.

Megan Thee Stallion via TikTok story. pic.twitter.com/OerqTqaXrP — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) October 16, 2025

Another fan went for the jugular, writing, “No bc who green-lighted that Party City wig?”

With the jokes piling up, Deryck took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend himself and reassure fans.

“The one time I’m not available for Meg y’all beating me up. I’m back danggggg,” he posted.

The one time I’m not available for Meg yall beating me up. I’m Back danggggg — Kellon Deryck (@KellonDeryck) October 16, 2025

His followers jokingly warned him to “never leave her again,” and suggested he start supplying her with a “backup wig” in case of another night off.

Though Megan’s wig stole the spotlight, fans were still glad to see her enjoying some quality time with her potential mother-in-law. It’s a refreshing chapter following a string of public relationships that haven’t always ended so well.

Ok the wig don’t look that bad right here pic.twitter.com/BCdsoFoZyE — . (@movinonlikemya) October 16, 2025

Before Thompson, Megan was linked to Boston Celtics player Torrey Craig during the summer of 2024. The relationship ended abruptly in April 2025 after an OnlyFans model alleged Craig had been unfaithful.

Prior to that, she dated rapper Pardison Fontaine from February 2021 to early 2023. That relationship, too, unraveled amid cheating allegations, with both artists referencing the fallout in separate diss tracks.

Arguably, Megan’s most high-profile—and traumatic—entanglement was with musician Tory Lanez. While they never officially dated, their sexual relationship turned violent. On July 12, 2020, after an altercation at a party, Megan was shot in the foot. In December 2022, Lanez was found guilty of three felony charges, including felony assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on August 8, 2023.

Despite the rocky road, Megan appears to be embracing her soft life era—wig jokes and all.