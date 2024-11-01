‘I Lied to Gayle King, B-tch’: Gayle King Fires Back at Megan Thee Stallion Calling Her a ‘B-tch’ Following Confession She Lied About Tory Lanez Relationship

Gayle King is unbothered after she caught wind of Megan Thee Stallion calling her a “b-tch” in the rapper’s new Prime documentary “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.”

In a new Instagram video, the “CBS Mornings” host took the high road with her response saying, “Hey, I’m just sitting here minding my own business. People are reaching out to me, saying, ‘Hey Gayle, Megan Thee Stallion just called you a b-tch.'”

“I know you’re expecting me or … maybe you’re thinking I have something negative to say. I do not. I have nothing but great, great love and respect for Megan Thee Stallion. Cheering her on always,” King added before diving into what she felt were more important topics like the 2024 election next week.

Gayle King responds after Megan Thee Stallion admits she lied during 2023 interview. (Photos CBS Mornings / YouTube)

Fans responded to King’s message by defending the “Savage” rapper. Two said, “She didn’t mean it like that,” and “She said b-tch as a term of endearment, but she noticeably didn’t acknowledge that Meg lied to her.”

A third fan scolded the 29-year-old for calling King out of her name, “Sorry, no matter what context she said, respect your elders… that was inappropriate and disrespectful.”

In the documentary, which was released on Halloween, Megan Thee Stallion gives fans insight into her personal thoughts and feelings following the conviction of rapper Tory Lanez. Lanez was found guilty on three felony charges in 2022 after a shooting incident in 2020 that resulted in Megan getting shot in the foot.

Following the controversial and highly discussed trial, the “Hot Girl” coach did a one-on-one sit down on “CBS Mornings” where King asked her if she had an intimate relationship with Lanez.

At the time, Megan denied it but nearly eight months later during her testimony in court she confessed that she and Lanez had been intimately involved.

At that moment, many of Lanez’ supporters and Megan’s haters took that admission as ammo and justification for their claims that Megan was falsely accusing Lanez of shooting her as well.

In the documentary, she candidly explained why she lied to King in her interview. She said, “Yes, b-tch. I lied to Gayle King, b-tch. First of all, I ain’t know that b-tch was even finna ask me about that sh-t. I thought we was gonna talk about this shooting.vWhy is you asking me about f-cking Tory? That’s not what this is about.”

The “Bigger In Texas” artist continued, “Even if I was…I f-cked that n-gga like once, maybe twice on a drunk night. You kept catching me out of my f-cking mind.”

Megan Thee Stallion admits that she lied to Gayle King about sleeping with Tory Lanez in her new documentary. pic.twitter.com/5jimgmR5Gm — 〽️ (@drizzyys) October 31, 2024

Megan’s second confession is now causing a resurgence of reactions from fans who believe that Tory is actually innocent. Many believe that Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Nicole — who was present at the time of the shooting — was the true culprit in the situation and think she is the one who pulled the trigger on Megan.

Previous to the incident Kelsey had also been romantically involved with the Toronto native, which many believe sparked the argument between the three of them in the car, resulting in Megan getting shot in the summer of 2022.

Lanez is currently serving a 10 year sentence in prison and planning to appeal his case while also continuing to maintain his innocence.

One of Lanez’s reps issued a statement to TMZ responding to the clip about Megan admitting that she lied. They said, “The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?”