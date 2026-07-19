‘Did Corey Take the Photo?’: Kristi Noem’s First Family Photo After Divorce Reports Has Folks Wondering If Corey Lewandowski Is Still in the Picture

Months after President Trump removed Kristi Noem from DHS, her family has spilled the beans on another shake-up at home.

Noem’s family life has come under scrutiny after reports of an impending divorce filing from husband Byron Noem.

She recently shared a family photo to capture a happy moment in real time. But all it did was raise questions about who was missing and who took the photo.

Kristi Noem’s latest family photo sparked a wave of online speculation as followers questioned her reported divorce, missing husband, and lingering political controversies. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

The former Homeland Security Secretary thought sharing a sweet moment with one of her four grandchildren would resonate with social media users.

Noem posted a cozy living room snapshot on July 1, holding a toddler who appeared to be napping or getting in some cuddles with grandma.

She looked wildly different from her signature long brown hair and glammed-up look when standing next to Trump.

The woman once called “Ice Barbie” rocked a striped shirt, a pair of ripped shorts, and hoop earrings.

Her now grey-tinged brunette hair was styled in a messy pineapple bun.

Cradling the youngest member of the family, Noem captioned the image, “Luckiest grandma and I know it….”

The child most likely is the infant daughter of Noem’s daughter, Kennedy Frick, who welcomed her first child in February 2025, according to People.

Noem and Bryon have three children and four grandchildren total.

Instead of focusing on the moment, many social media users noticed someone conspicuously absent: Noem’s husband of 34 years.

The remarks reflected growing interest in what’s been reported as her impending divorce filing, with followers wondering why Bryon was nowhere to be seen.

One person wondered, “Where’s Grandpa in this photo?! I’m disappointed she isn’t sticking by her husband after all these allegations. Not the Christian I voted for.”

The comment referenced Noem’s long-cultivated image as a conservative Christian who campaigned on family values.

Others were more sarcastic, asking questions that hinted at other scandalous rumors linking Noem to her subordinate.

“Is that Cory Lewandowski’s baby?,” “Where’s grandpa Corey?” and “Did Corey take the picture?” were a few.

The remarks referenced years of rumors linking Noem to longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski. Her mother recently dismissed the affair allegations as “a bunch of crap,” but speculation has resurfaced beneath her latest post.

The timing was hard to ignore, arriving days after reports surfaced that Noem and Bryon were ending their 34-year marriage.

Her 77-year-old mother, Corinne Arnold, told the Daily Mail tabloid that Noem shared the news with relatives during a grandchild’s birthday party.

“It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced,” Arnold said, recalling that Noem reportedly responded, “No. No. We’re going to get a divorce,” and that a Sioux Falls attorney was already handling the matter.

Arnold said Bryon has since moved out but remains part of the family as grandfather and daddy.

“It’s sad,” she said. “You have to remember that Bryon’s been in our family for many years. The sad part is that he’s a grandpa. And the little kiddies love him. We all love him, like you would your family.”

Noem’s marriage fell apart after one of the fastest political falls of Trump’s second administration.

Trump fired her as Homeland Security secretary in March after two bruising days of congressional hearings over an ad campaign reportedly costing more than $220 million.

During the hearings before the House Committee, Noem was confronted by California Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove and others.

She skirted direct questions, including “So Secretary Noem, at any time during your tenure at DHS, have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?”

This morning, Trump rolled out a new, made up job for Kristi Noem, head of “Shield of the Americas.”



Noem is essentially getting a paid vacation for the rest of his term to keep her from leaking stories about him. pic.twitter.com/LslPCsY57s — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 7, 2026

Noem never denied the accusation. Instead, she replied, “I am shocked we are going down and peddling tabloid garbage. He is a special government employee who works for the White House. There are hundreds.”

She was also asked about the steamy jet saga while her husband sat behind her.

A U.S. Coast Guard pilot was reportedly fired after failing to move Noem’s blanket to a replacement government aircraft. They ordered the pilot onto a commercial flight home before reinstating the officer because no replacement pilot was available.

⛔️ HUMILIATING: Jamie Raskin just revealed Corey Lewandowski – the man Kristi Noem reportedly had an affair with – was on the plane with her when they fired the pilot… while her husband sat right behind her listening.‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/KAr7q8I09q — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) March 4, 2026

Noem was shown pictures of a bedroom on a jet she claimed DHS used for deportees.

“You did not use a luxury jet with a bedroom in it?” … Does it have a bedroom?” she was asked.

Noem replied, “Yeah, we used a 737. I’ve been on it once. But it is being used by other administration officials and it is used for command and control flights for the department.”

Then came her almost swift dismissal. Within weeks, Trump hired the new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who began stripping away Noem’s legacy.

Trump later appointed Noem as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

Long before her firing, she had become one of the most polarizing figures in Trump’s orbit — between her immigration messaging, the publicity campaign, allegations she improperly helped her daughter obtain a real estate license as governor, and years of Lewandowski rumors.

Now, with her career quieter than it’s been in years, Noem appears to be leaning into family life away from the spotlight.