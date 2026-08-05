‘I Don’t Want That Thing!’: Trump Dreams of Towering Over Washington With a Giant Monument — Then His Own People Reveal Everything It Would Ruin

President Donald Trump’s latest plan to leave a permanent mark on the nation’s capital has run into an unexpected obstacle by his own administration.

A newly released federal review found the proposal would come with sweeping consequences that critics say could fundamentally change some of Washington’s most iconic spaces.

The National Park Service reported after a public comment period that ended Thursday, July 31, Trump’s proposed 250-foot high “Triumphal Arch” or “Arc de Trump” in honor of himself would upend historic and hallowed sites around the city including the Lincoln Memorial, John F. Kennedy’s gravesite and other views of Arlington National Cemetery, to name just a few.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Many memorials and monuments around the capital are historically and symbolically connected. The NPS verified a gigantic Trump arch would alter and, in many cases, ruin the significance of the treasured sites.

The arch site is located on Memorial Circle in Arlington, Virginia, at the foot of the Arlington Memorial Bridge, close to the National Mall. It would dwarf almost every other memorial and building in Washington and violate height limits and zoning laws.

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The NPS says a total of 37 sites would be “adversely affected” by Trump’s giant monument, according to The Hill.

“The undertaking … would result in impacts to the integrity of historic properties through the alteration of character-defining visual and spatial relationships that contribute to their significance,” the NPS study revealed, USA Today reported.

Other sites impacted include the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall and National Mall Historic District, the Pentagon, Lady Bird Johnson Park, the Robert E. Lee Memorial, the Lyndon B. Johnson Memorial Grove, and the George Mason Memorial.

Trump is building the Triumphal Arch in Washington D.C.



What do you think of it? pic.twitter.com/ifuxcASm5m — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) August 5, 2026

Social media exploded in opposition to Trump’s narcissistic plans and utter disregard for the history of the capital.

Occupy Democrats, in an X post, announced, “BREAKING: ‘UGLIFICATION!’”

“The National Park Service just confirmed what critics have been screaming for months: Donald Trump’s obsession with building the world’s largest triumphal arch would inflict serious damage on nearly 40 of America’s most sacred historic sites.”

The post went on to explain that the “damage is spelled out in stark detail.”

“This isn’t speculation from activists,” the post continued. “This is the federal government’s own Section 106 preservation review, which mandates that federal agencies consider the range of ‘undertakings’ that would affect historic sites and monuments that are on or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places under preservation law.”

BREAKING: “UGLIFICATION!” New report from the National Park Service warns that Trump’s massive golden arch would negatively affect 37 historic sites in Washington DC.



The National Park Service just confirmed what critics have been screaming for months: Donald Trump's obsession… pic.twitter.com/L9Vpsm6D7z — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 3, 2026

The Hill reported the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, a group of Trump appointees, has voted to rewrite the rules, or 106 preservation review, requiring public notice if historic sites are impacted by a project, which would help accelerate public projects built near historic sites.

Another X user simply posted side-by-side images of Trump’s proposed arch and one German dictator and Nazi top dog Adolf Hitler wanted to build. The monuments look eerily similar, but Hitler’s arch was never built.

X poster CineCal posted a hysterical meme of a huge arch depicting fat legs and feet with Trump’s name emblazoned across the grotesque-looking monolith.

“I don’t want that thing. So how do we let rump know most of America doesn’t want it?,” another fumed.

Another joined in showing a giant golden toilet in place of Trump’s proposed monument.

This X user pointed out, “Can someone go and slap the shit out of this pompous cretin?? Are we paying for this vanity project while cuts are made to programs? Congress can sit there with no say??

To put a positive gloss on Trump's vanity projects like his botched reflecting pool, his absurd Arc de Trump, his ballroom/bunker, etc.:



The more Trump is focused on his vanity projects, the less he's focused on truly catastrophic acts like taking Greenland and destroying NATO. https://t.co/cxEPVtrQQe — Marshall Power Locke (@MarshallLocke) August 5, 2026

Trump announced the giant arch project last year as a lasting memorial to himself. He hopes to break ground on the memorial in September with around-the-clock construction planned in order to have it built before he leaves office in early 2029.

The plans call for a neoclassical structure topped with eagles, a golden winged statue inscriptions from the Pledge of Allegiance, and an observation deck.

Axios reported last year a staggering $100 million price tag for the vanity project.