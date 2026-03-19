‘OMG …Unbelievable’: Trump Fires a Direct Shot at Nations Refusing to Help in Blunt Iran Post — Then Scrambles to Delete It After Eagle-Eyed Fans Zero In on a Damaging Detail

Donald Trump has spent years branding himself as the loudest voice in the room, but lately it’s the quiet mistakes doing the talking — and this time, the internet didn’t miss a beat.

For critics who have long questioned his command of language, the latest moment felt less like a surprise and more like a confirmation of how incapable he is. The chatter has followed Trump from rally stages to social media feeds, with whispers about his reading habits and word choices bubbling up again — except now, the receipts are showing up in real time, and they’re coming straight from his own posts.

Trump’s typo-filled posts and quick edits are fueling renewed scrutiny over his language skills and public messaging. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

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The president triggered alarm after signaling he could abandon allies to fend for themselves on a critical oil route once the Iran conflict cools, a jarring moment made worse when he botched the name of the very waterway at the center of it all.

The moment unraveled just as fast when a sloppy Truth Social post about the Strait of Hormuz included a glaring typo, turning a high-stakes message into an embarrassing distraction.

“I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called ‘Straight?’” he wrote on March 18.

Social media users went cracking jokes about Trump not knowing the difference between ‘straight’ and ‘strait’ and his punctuation.

I mean, there's so much insanity and idiocy to digest in this one short comment, but can I start with:



SO ClALLED 'STRAIGHT'?!!!!!



"So called"?!!! Ummm no NO ONE CALLS IT STRAIGHT … that's an entirely different word with an entirely different and inapplicable meaning. Even if… — juju (@julest10003) March 18, 2026

“It’s ’Strait’, not ‘Straight.’ This dude doesn’t even know that! Such a disaster,” wrote one person. Another said, “I think he’s actually mad that it’s curved and not in a straight line. Because he the critical thinking ability of 5 year old.”

A third person said, “Somebody pls tell Trump that his use of scare quotation marks and random capitalization makes him even less credible.” While someone else said, “OMG, it’s just unbelievable that we have a president that this stupid.”

He returned later and reposted a corrected version. “This morning, Trump deleted his typo ‘Straight’ [of Hormuz] post and reposted it over an hour later with the correct spelling,” one person noted, sharing screenshots of the original and edited posts.

The typo itself might have been minor, but given how quick Trump is to tease and mock people, social media was not about to let him live this down.

One wrote, “Trump is more familiar with the word ‘crooked.’ Trump can relate to that word.”

The reactions kept coming, with one user saying, “I feel bad for the staffer who had to tell him he made a mistake.”

In another brutal dig, critics quickly turned Trump’s recent mockery of California Gov. Gavin Newsom back on him, using his own words to highlight the irony of his latest slip-up.

“At least Gov Newsom recognises his dyslexia – not sure what you call this Trump-level disability,” noted one person.

Just last week, Trump decided to mock Newsom and his dyslexia struggle in a room full of press and cameras aimed at him. He said, “I think a president should not have learning disabilities,” while adding, “Everything about him is dumb.”

While accusing Gavin Newsom of having “learning disabilities”, the actually brain-dead Trump calls Newsom “the President of the United States”. pic.twitter.com/UtQ0T9acmA — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 17, 2026

The quick delete-and-repost only added fuel, turning what was meant to be a show of strength into a viral moment of precision.

That wasn’t the only recent slip.

In another Truth Social post on Nov. 30, Trump attempted to highlight former U.S. Navy Commander Kirk Lippold, but the message veered off course with multiple errors.

“Ther [sic] are laws that effect [sic] our nation,” he wrote, mixing up “there” and “their,” and using “effect” where “affect” would typically be expected.

Just like now, he later returned with a revised version, correcting some mistakes while leaving others behind.

The attempt to spotlight Lippold quickly became secondary to the pattern observers say keeps repeating — posts that begin with a clear point but end up overshadowed by word choices. Even after the corrections, lingering inconsistencies kept the conversation going, with readers dissecting not just what was said but also his educational level. That narrative has been echoed by people who have worked around him.

Comedian Pete Davidson, reflecting on a 2015 “Saturday Night Live” appearance, said Trump struggled with reading scripted material and often defaulted to improvisation.

Claudia Jordan, who appeared on “The Apprentice,” also questioned Trump’s comfort with written communication, recalling that he rarely texted and suggesting there “might be some truth” to long-standing claims about his reading ability.

Together, these moments form a cycle — post, error, correction, reaction — where the message itself often takes a back seat to how it was written and received.