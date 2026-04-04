‘Sad. He’s Not Qualified’: Pete Hegseth Under Fire After a Late-Night Bombshell Shakes the Pentagon — And The Timing Feels Anything But Random

In an administration where headlines can turn into pink slips overnight, even a rumor can feel like a warning shot.

Donald Trump has made it clear that loyalty matters, but optics matter more. So when fresh chatter started bubbling up about his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and a late-night rumor, social media immediately started speculating about whether this kind of storyline could push another cabinet member toward the exit.

A late-night drinking rumor tied to Pete Hegseth’s inner circle sparked scrutiny inside Washington, even as the Pentagon quickly dismissed the claims as gossip. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘OMG …He’s Hammered’: Trump Hands Hegseth the Mic to Back His Iran Strategy — Then Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot His Face as Hegseth Repeats a Point That Isn’t Landing

With the president already tossing cabinet members out the door over controversies big and small, the mood inside Washington has grown nervous. Allies know that even a rumor can snowball into something bigger than anyone expected. That’s why talk about Hegseth possibly slipping out for drinks has drawn attention, not because it has been proved, but because the story popped up in an environment where patience is thin and scrutiny is constant.

The latest chatter centers on a story that reportedly began circulating inside the Pentagon in early 2025, after Hegseth’s top aide, Ricky Buria, allegedly told several officials that he and the secretary slipped past security at a hotel in Pentagon City and went out drinking together in disguise.

According to the New York Post, two people said Buria dished out the story in separate conversations — first inside a Pentagon office in late March or April and later during a flight.

He allegedly described how a simple combination of a hat and sunglasses was enough to hide in plain sight and quietly leave the property without alerting the security detail assigned to protect the secretary.

Colleagues who heard the story said it was repeated so often that it started spreading quickly through the department.

The alleged Post source stated, “My first impression of it was he was trying to figure out if I was going to tell other people. But then I come to find out a couple months later that he was running around telling people.”

“It was a weird way of him bragging,” then the person added, “It was clearly part of this whole bizarre effort to make it seem like he was Pete’s best friend and confidant.”

Once the story made headlines, Threads users wasted little time weighing in.

One commenter wrote, “Who could have imagined a sloppy drunk would, in fact, remain a sloppy drunk? It just defies belief.”

Another added, “This is the least surprising thing I have heard this week.”

Others commented in disbelief and contempt for the administration.

“Who TF seriously thought he was sober?!!” one user posted, while another wrote, “Sober or drunk, he’s not qualified or is Trump! Sad for our country.”

Someone else offered a sharper jab, saying, “Rumors like it can’t be confirmed by a simple breathalyzer.”

Referencing the recent terminations of Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, one predicts, “I see the next firing on the horizon and his name is Pete Hegseth!!”

Part of the tension surrounding the rumor stems from a prior promise. Ahead of his Senate confirmation in January 2025, Hegseth publicly pledged not to drink a drop of alcohol if confirmed, assuring lawmakers the country would have a fully focused leader during crises.

Inside the Pentagon, officials moved quickly to push back on the Buria’s rumor once it gained traction.

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson dismissed the claims as false and described them as Washington gossip rather than credible information. The message was straightforward: “This is false, and the Department is not going to entertain Washington gossip while we are focused on major military operations abroad.”

Messy scandals, like possibly dating an aide in her office and also spending millions on an ad campaign, actually got former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fired for her role in the administration. Attorney General Pam Bondi also lost her job after the president was displeased with her public image.

So, for Hegseth, the moment has become less about whether the alleged outing actually happened and more about how the rumor has taken on a life of its own. And in an administration where loyalty is prized but patience can be short, the real question may not be about the night in question at all.

It might be about whether a promise — especially one made so publicly — can survive the weight of persistent whispers.