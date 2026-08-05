‘The Big Issue’: Trump Insider Claims One Bizarre Bedroom Demand Before Every Overnight Trip Turns into a Headache for His Aides

President Donald Trump apparently has a “big issue” when sleeping away from the White House and his various residential properties.

The 80-year-old lived an extremely opulent life before becoming president of the United States for the first time in 2017.

He requires a certain level of treatment and attention that can become a recurring headache for his team.

Longtime Donald Trump biographer claims the president ‘hates” sleeping during overnight trips. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Before moving to Washington, Trump lived in the gilded comfort of Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago, where household staff catered to his every need.

Camp David, by comparison, has never been his favorite place to spend the night, according to a longtime Trump biographer.

‘She Can’t Stand the Stench’: Trump and Melania’s Separate Rooms in the UK Turned Heads, Yet It’s What He Did with the Bed Linen That Sparked the Buzz

The Republican standard-bearer held a televised Cabinet meeting at the retreat in Maryland on July 31.

Officials like Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also in attendance, along with Trump’s executive assistant, Natalie Harp, 34.

Yet, having his favorite aide at his side is evidently not enough to make visiting Camp David a pleasurable experience for the commander in chief.

Natalie Harp accompanies Trump as he returns to the White House after a second day of golf (📷: @matty_kam) pic.twitter.com/guTcRRmxZA — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 27, 2026

“Trump hates Camp David,” veteran journalist Michael Wolff claimed in a recent episode of The Daily Beast’s “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast.

Wolff, 72, added, “Every time that he went there in the first administration, he would come back in a rage, in a rage against the accommodations.”

He speculated that the president going there now is a “sign of some desperation.”

Wolff’s co-host, The Daily Beast’s chief creative and content officer Joanna Coles, pointed out that Trump did not stay overnight at the Maryland location.

“As far as I know, he flew in, Natalie Harp obviously close at his side, probably handing him printed pieces of affirmations, Instagram affirmations about, ‘You go, sir.’”

Wolff then responded, “It’s always top of mind with him, where he spends the night. In whose sheets is he touching?”

45/47. 🇺🇸



President Donald J. Trump at Camp David | July 31, 2026 pic.twitter.com/B2ZCb1k2oD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2026

“I swear, this is a thing that aides have to talk about, the sheets,” the New Jersey native stated, before adding, “What kind of sheets do they have? This is a big issue for Donald Trump.”

Coles, 64, chimed in, “Well, because he wants some kind of possibly easy to wash bedding because we know he smears his snacks all over, all over the sheets.”

Wolff went on to say, “He won’t spend time on the details of going to war, but on bedding at a hotel, he comes alive.”

He also suggested that Camp David’s rustic aesthetic contrasts with the MAGA leader’s Gilded Age-inspired decor of Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago.

Social media users offered their thoughts on what Wolff and Coles had to say about the current occupant of the White House.

Dream team. 🇺🇸



A historic Cabinet meeting at Camp David with the most successful, transformational Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/oXOBzHm4HI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 1, 2026

On Trump allegedly objecting to staying overnight at Camp David over the weekend, one Facebook user exclaimed, “He has issues alright!!!”

“Bedding? What a big baby,” a second poster expressed. Another person joked about Trump’s rumored incontinence problems by posting, “Haha, bedroom, it’s more like bathroom.”

Over on YouTube, someone trolled the president’s purported complaints about his lodgings, with a comment that read, “Camp David is his time-out. He has never done well with time-outs.”

“That stuff about the bedsheets is some real ‘The Princess and the Pea’ s–t,” one Trump critic on the platform wrote, alluding to the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.

Additionally, a YouTube commenter poked fun at Trump’s widely known florid decorative taste, writing, “Not enough gold at Camp David.”

As a public servant, the president is typically expected to forgo luxury, but Trump seemingly still prefers to live like a rich private citizen, even though his aristocratic preferences appear to burden his staff.

The bedding chatter also arrives as Trump’s sleeping habits are drawing attention for another reason.

Reports claiming he and first lady Melania Trump will stay in separate suites during their U.K. visit sparked a fresh round of marriage jokes, with critics finding humor in everything from the room assignments to the royal accommodations.