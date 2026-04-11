‘Oh Snap’: Trump’s Ex-Wives Become Collateral Damage as Melania Tries to Shut Down Epstein Drama — and Critics Point to a Familiar Pattern

First lady Melania Trump shocked the political world when she stepped onto the national stage to address a growing scandal that has plagued her husband’s second presidency.

Melania, 55, made a rare public statement about the late convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, an unexpected move that was not telegraphed before the wife of President Donald Trump approached a microphone in the White House on April 10.

But she never expected the public to go dissecting her words, looking for clues or that her husbands ex-wives would become collateral damage after her unplanned speech.

President Donald Trump’s wife, First Lady Melania Trump, attempts to distance herself from a serious DC scandal. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

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“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” the former model demanded without clarifying which specific rumors about the influential financier she was referring to.

Melania pushed back against “mean-spirited attempts” to damage her reputation, denying she was one of Epstein’s victims or had any knowledge of his crimes. She said Epstein didn’t introduce her to Trump, claiming they met by chance at a New York party in 1998, though she acknowledged attending some of the same events.

First lady did admit to being invited to some of the “same parties as Epstein from time to time.” But her remarks drew widespread attention online, with many focusing on her origin story with Trump.

In 1998, Trump was still legally married to his second wife, Marla Maples. The real estate mogul wed Maples, 62, in 1993, but they reportedly separated in May 1997, later finalizing their divorce in 1999. Melania did not exchange vows with Trump until January 2005.

Trump was still married to Marla Maples when he met Melania in 1998, though they had reportedly separated and later finalized their divorce in 1999; he went on to marry Melania in 2005. Ironically, his relationship with Maples also began while he was still married to Ivana Trump — a detail that had critics side-eyeing Melania’s version of events. Ivana divorced Trump after having three children in 1990.

Despite the apparent break between Trump splitting up with Marla and him beginning to date Melania, social media users seized on the first lady’s quotes during her impromptu Epstein-centered press conference.

“She either forgets the internet exists or she thought no one would Google,” a Threads user stated, essentially accusing Melania of trying to gaslight the public on the timeline of her dating history with Trump.

A torrent of replies interpreted Melania’s White House speech by writing, “Melania: I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998. Me: Just to be clear, you met Marla Maples’ husband at [a] New York City party in 1998.”

Another Threads user responded, “Correct. And Marla met Ivana’s husband at a party too. It is almost like there is a pattern here,” while another co-signed, “Oh snap.”

The pile-on continued, as critics debated first lady’s seemingly random decision to speak to the public about Epstein without her husband’s knowledge. Someone wrote, “Her feeling the need to come out and announce that to us feels so red flagish.”

“NOW THERE’S THE TRUth,” proclaimed a disillusioned critic of the Trumps. A more drama-minded individual admitted, “I REALLY wish Marla Maples would start spilling the tea.”

These are not fabrications. These are real photos of Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein / Ghislaine Maxwell.



Don’t let her gaslight you. @grok, are these real images? pic.twitter.com/I3T5da2GY9 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 10, 2026

Maples has remained discreet when it comes to her feelings about Melania, but that lack of public disputes has not prevented constant speculation of tension among Trump’s two living ex-wives.

The rumor mill was overflowing in April 2025 when Marla and Donald’s 32-year-old daughter, Tiffany Trump, held a baby shower in Miami with her husband, Michael Boulos. Several family members showed up to celebrate Tiffany’s then-pending bundle of joy, but not her stepmother.

Observers began asking why Melania skipped the party hosted by Tiffany’s half-sister, Ivanka Trump, the only daughter of Donald and Ivana, especially because the first lady was in Florida around the same time.

A source explained to People that Melania has “her own schedule, even on weekends” as the reason she missed the Peter Rabbit-themed shower, adding that it was not “surprising” that the first lady was absent.

Tiffany gave birth to a boy named Alexander Trump Boulos on May 15, 2025. The newborn became the president’s 11th grandchild. Ivanka, 44, has three children. Donald and Ivana’s other offspring, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have five and two kids, respectively.

Melania has not reached grandmother status yet, but she is the mother of Trump’s youngest son. After marrying him, the protégé of Metropolitan Models owner Paolo Zampolli had her son, Barron Trump, on March 20, 2006.

As far as Melania’s White House address denying her connection to Epstein’s illicit actions with young women and underage girls, some of his survivors took issue with the first lady now calling for public congressional hearings to allow them to testify under oath.

“Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony. Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice,” read a joint statement provided to The Guardian.