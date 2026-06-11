‘Tick Tock!’: Trump’s Humiliation Worsens — And the 24-Hour Feed to Watch His Name Being Ripped Off the Kennedy Center Has the Internet Zooming In!

President Donald Trump irritated nearly everyone when he slapped his name on the memorial for the 35th president, John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.

The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts became an entertainment mecca in honor of the fallen president, but Trump fired the board, hired his allies, and had a vote to slap his name on it.

Rep. Joyce Beatty has taken to the internet to count down as the deadline for Donald Trump to remove his name from the Kennedy Center approaches. (Photos: Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

However, an official change requires the approval of Congress, and in May, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered Trump’s name removed from the Kennedy Center, and the deadline is June 12.

Rep. Joyce Beatty noted the deadline approaching on Threads as she called for the name removal, and she also issued a warning. Beatty was a Kennedy Center board member who sued her fellow trustees after she was muted during a board meeting while opposing the name change. It was her lawsuit that led to Judge Cooper’s ruling that Trump’s name must come down.

“Tick Tock! Trump only has two days until the court-ordered deadline to take his name OFF the Kennedy Center,” the Ohio Democrat wrote. “If he doesn’t, he’ll have to answer to me and a judge. Take it off!”

Text that read, “2 Days until Trump name removal” was also included wth a photo of the twice-impeached president.”

Reactions to Beatty’s post prompted a debate as some folks congratulated the pending removal while others wondered if Trump would follow the judge’s order.

“About damn time. Now remove the name off the building,” wrote one.

“It’s going to take decades to scrub Trump’s stench off this country,” replied one user.

Another user referenced Trump’s rumored incontinence while questioning whether he would comply with the judge’s order. “Doo Doo Don will not comply. Wait and see.”

“Of course he doesn’t follow the law he’s a felon,” noted another. “I bet he won’t do it. Why follow court orders now? He never has,” agreed another user.

One person wondered about Trump’s obsession with adding his name to the building in the first place. “How insane was it that he just wanted to add his name to that?”

Another noted Trump’s conceit. “He doesn’t believe that anyone would ever dare to challenge him!!”

Trump’s name was removed from the Kennedy Center’s website on June 8, but as of June 10, the building still reads, “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”

A live camera was mounted on the Watergate building to monitor the moment President Trump’s name is removed from the Kennedy Center by the protest group Hands off the Arts, so if Trump complies, or doesn’t, by the deadline, it will be captured on camera.