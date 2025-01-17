‘Kindly Remind Ms. Michelle About That’: Kid Rock Blasts ‘Angry’ Michelle Obama Over Donald Trump Snub Following Demand for ‘Strippers on Poles’ for Inauguration Celebration

Donald Trump’s inauguration guest list has divided people almost as much as his politics. The 78-year-old will make history as the first felon to be sworn in as president of the United States on Jan. 20.

“The Apprentice” showman was convicted of 32 felonies in a 2016 hush money case. Trump was sentenced this month to unconditional discharge, sparing him jail time and other restrictions that would have prevented him from taking over the White House.

Kid Rock sparks outrage after he calls former first lady Michelle Obama “angry” during Fox News interview. (Photos by Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Some of those who will be seated in the Capitol when he takes the oath of office include President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses, former President Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and George W. and Laura Bush, as well as billionaire businessmen Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Notably missing will be Michelle Obama, whose office confirmed her absence on Jan. 14. “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” a spokesperson said in a released statement.

A supposed insider who spoke with People about the “Becoming” author’s decision explained, “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake,” and that “Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition.”

Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump shared a friendly conversation while sitting next to each other at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/3tRMaYjEHa — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2025

Barack’s wife of 32 years was also a no-show at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier in the month. Barack and Trump were seated together, and to the confusion of many, were seen sharing a laugh and banter during the ceremony.

Michelle has been a staunch critic of the Republican leader, even stating in her 2018 memoir, “Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him.”

Still, her decision to forgo the swearing-in has ignited reactions, including one from Kid Rock. The “We The People” artist dished his opinion on the matter when he joined “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Jan. 16.

Kid Rock first told the host, “I would kindly remind her that years back, when Obama was first elected I did not vote for him, but they asked me to play the inauguration, and I played it, and I went. I had a good time. I went for—out of respect for the presidency. So, I would kindly remind Ms. Michelle about that.”

In her book, Michelle Obama said she would never forgive Trump for putting her husband’s life at risk with his Birther bs. She didn’t even want to be at his first inauguration but as the sitting FLOTUS she had to be there, now she is under no obligation to attend pic.twitter.com/svnoqkYSsR — NoChillMood🪷 (@ritaag) January 15, 2025

Barack was first elected president in 2008. The Democrat served two consecutive terms, which ended in 2017. His successor is Trump, whose reelection bid failed in 2020.

Moreover, when asked why Michelle would be a no-show, Kid Rock stated, “She seems a little angry. She might be—I don’t know,” in between chuckles, “If you can’t say something nice…” as he censored his true thoughts.

His fans and “MAGA cult” members shared similar perspectives on the matter. “She thinks people care. Higher opinion of herself than many of us have of her,” wrote one person.

Another took a swipe at Michelle’s gender when they commented, “He won’t be missed! God bless America, freedom from oppression is here! MAGA!”

Taking a jab at Kid Rock, wearing a blue Detroit Letterman’s jacket and a black skully hat, one person joked, “Not Kid Rock on Fox News cosplaying Snoop.”

Obama supporters, however, called out the hypocrisy of the outrage. “Once again, this is a ridiculous double standard. Ex presidents get a pass from attending but not former First Ladies? She’s always been very open about her disdain for politics…and for Trump,” typed one supporter. Both Donald and Melania Trump were no-shows at Biden’s inauguration four years ago.

Someone else proclaimed, “A woman who refuses to attend that sexist inauguration is a hero. Thank you Michelle!”

Two others said, “She’s not angry she’s respectfully not going” and “Keep her name out your mouth @kidrock History will remember her fondly. You? Not so much.”

Kid Rock is happy to make an appearance in support of Trump, sharing that he put together something special. However, his plans for fireworks, pyrotechnics, and “strippers on poles” were all nixed by the Secret Service, according to the Detroit-bred musician. “But we still got something very special planned,” he said.

Some of the other musical acts scheduled to perform at the various inauguration events include Carrie Underwood, The Village People, and Rascal Flatts, to name a few.