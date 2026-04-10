‘Biggest Mistake He’s Ever Made’: Trump Goes Scorched Earth Expecting Loyalty, Then His Own Base Turns on Him All at Once and It Gets Ugly Fast

A furious President Donald Trump went on a long-winded and rambling rant, lashing out at his own MAGA base and biggest media allies after they repeatedly criticized him over his war on Iran and his stunning Easter statements about obliterating Iran’s civilization.

Trump took aim at right-wing podcasters Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, April 9, calling them “Low IQs” and “stupid people.”

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)



The move has caused many of his MAGA followers to turn on him, with many lashing out on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“What!?! You are way outta line. Most of these people, especially Alex Jones, have been your ‘Day 1’s’!! You need to step back and take a good hard look at who is whispering in your ear. Get back to “America 1st”!! I’ve personally,” one MAGA supporter wrote.

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“This is probably his biggest mistake he’s ever made,” wrote left-leaning podcaster Ed Krassenstein. “So much of the MAGA base looks up to these people, and this is going to get them questioning their loyalty to Trump. If Trump can turn on these people simply because they disagree with him, he can turn on anyone.”

In his 482-word tirade, Trump went after them personally, especially targeting Owens and Jones, who have called for him to be removed from office in recent days after supporting him for years as two of his staunchest allies.

“‘Crazy’ Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit,” Trump raged before taking aim at her appearance. “Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!”

Trump referring there to Owens’ repeated attacks on Brigitte Macron, calling her a man. The Macrons have filed a lawsuit against Owens over the smears.

Owens quickly clapped back at Trump with a post on X saying, “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.”

It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home. pic.twitter.com/ruBJFA3RZw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2026

He angrily fumed about “Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax.”

Jones also quickly fired back at Trump on Thursday, April 9, first in a video clip, accusing the president of being possessed by “demonic influences” and acting like a “super villain” over threats to wipe out Iran.

Alex Jones reacts to Trump attacking him, saying Trump is possessed by demonic forces and Melania contradicted him on Epstein with her surprise press statement: “It looks to me like she’s breaking with Trump because she knows the ship is sinking. He’s acting like he’s guilty.” pic.twitter.com/GeYVDZT0q2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2026

Then, a short time later, he called Trump a “rotting husk” in a post on X.

“I have made it very clear that I no longer support Trump and I’m very thankful to him for making it clear that I have nothing to do with him. The new Trump is a rotting husk of the old Trump,” Jones proclaimed.

Trump’s post on Easter morning using an expletive and threatening the Islamic Republic with “living in Hell” if it didn’t reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz particularly upset Carlson, who called Trump’s statement “evil” on his podcast.

Carlson called on administration officials to manage Trump, according to The New York Times.

“Now is the time to say no, absolutely not, and say it directly to the President. No,” the former Fox News host demanded.

Trump, in his post a few days later, called Carlson one of the “flailing fools,” highlighted how he never finished college, and called him a “broken man” after he lost his show on Fox, “and he’s never been the same.”

In a stunning social media post on Tuesday, April 7, before a shaky ceasefire was reached, Trump threatened, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Both Jones and Kelly commented on it, with Kelly wondering, “Can’t he just behave like a normal human?” and Jones saying the president sounded “like an unhinged super villain from the Marvel comic movie.”

Megyn Kelly: I am sick of this shit. Can't Trump just behave like a normal human? "3-D chess." Shut up. We are talking about threatening to wipe out innocent civilians casually in a social media post. This is completely irresponsible and disgusting pic.twitter.com/kkmSFCtAOO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 8, 2026

The president accused Kelly of acting “nastily” toward him, even dredging up their old feud during Trump’s first run for president when Kelly asked him about reports of him assaulting women during a 2015 presidential debate.

But Trump wasn’t done with his sour grapes attack, also going after his bitter political enemy, former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Trump ended his long post attacking his former allies, insisting he actually didn’t mind what they were saying, “they go ‘nasty,’ just like Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff,’” using a negative nickname for Greene.

Greene also quickly lashed out at Trump.

“President Trump has gone mad as he wages war against Iran, a broken campaign promise,” the Republican said in a post on X. “We NEVER changed, Trump did.”