‘The Only Way… to Shut Their Mouths’: Candace Owens Mocked as French President and First Lady Sue Her Over ‘Relentless Bullying’

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens, who frequently claims the first lady of France was born a man.

The lawsuit, which spans 219 pages, brings 22 counts of defamation, false light, and defamation by implication, accusing the right-wing podcaster of smearing the couple with “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions.”

Candace Owens hosts the “Candace” show on Aug. 09, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The suit highlights several of Owens’ alleged theories, including that the couple is secretly “blood relatives,” “believe in Baphomet,” and “worship a transgender deity that controls the world.”

The defamation case was filed in Delaware, and the couple is seeking a jury trial and punitive damages, although the amount was not specified.

For many observers online, this marks a moment of reckoning for Owens that has been a long time coming.

“Good. Freedom of speech & freedom of press don’t give you free rein to knowingly spread pure misinformation to millions,” wrote marketing strategist John Bourscheid on X.

“This has been beyond absurd. Michelle Obama should do the same,” another person wrote. “I hope they take every last penny. That’s the only way these people know how to shut their mouths and stop lying,” one user wrote.

Even MAGA supporters are chiming in. “Reap what you sow,” wrote one user.

Indeed, Brigitte Macron recently lost her libel case against two women in France, Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey, over the same gender-swap conspiracy theory about the 72-year-old mother of three.

According to the suit against Owens, the Macrons say the conservative pundit has caused them “tremendous damage” and subjected them to “a campaign of global humiliation, turning their lives into fodder for profit-driven lies.”

The complaint continued: “The result is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale. Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications. It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust.”

Undeterred, Owens dropped a YouTube video just hours after the lawsuit was announced on July 23 to reiterate her stance — and remind viewers to watch her multi-part series, “Becoming Brigitte.”

“This is a couple that is involved in way too many pedophilic scandals,” she asserted before saying the lawsuit is “a pretty steep mountain to scale.” She quoted a Financial Times article: “The suit is a rare case of a serving world leader suing an online influencer over their content. The Macrons face a high legal bar, since U.S. defamation laws require public figures to show ‘actual malice,’ meaning that the person knew the information was false.”

“It’s a PR strategy. They don’t care if they win,” exclaimed Owens, who said the lawsuit was made public and released to news agencies before she was even served. “I found out with all of you. I found out with the world that I was being sued by the first couple of France.”

However, RadarOnline reported way back in January that the Macrons sent her a letter threatening legal action, and at the time, Owens “laughed it off.”