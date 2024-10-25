‘Vile Lowlife Human’: Tucker Carlson Sparks Outrage with ‘Creepy’ Donald Trump Introduction, Calls Him a ‘Daddy’ Ready to ‘Spank a Bad Little Girl’

Former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson takes an unusual approach in introducing Donald Trump at one of the Republican nominee’s two Georgia campaign events he held on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Carlson energized the crowd by describing Trump as an angry “dad” coming home to give “a bad little girl” a “vigorous spanking.”

Trump visited Zebulon, Georgia, in the afternoon for a “Faith-Focused” town hall event, and then he went on to north metro Atlanta to hold another rally at Duluth’s Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County, where he took the stage around 8 p.m.

Political Commentator Tucker Carlson speaks alongside Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, during a Turning Point Action campaign rally at the Gas South Arena on October 23, 2024, in Duluth, Georgia. Trump is campaigning across Georgia today as he and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, attempt to win over swing state voters. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

At the rally held in the evening, Trump was led by Carlson, who gave an introduction that the crowd seemingly loved. When Trump took the stage, loud cries of “Daddy’s home” and “Daddy Don” were chanted.

“If you allow your 14-year-old to light a joint at the breakfast table, if you allow your hormone-addled 15-year-old daughter to slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you’re gonna get more of it and those kids are going to wind up in rehab. There has to be a point at which Dad comes home,” Carlson said.

“Dad comes home and he’s pissed. When Dad comes home, you know what he says? You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking.”

Many on X questioned if Carlson’s statements were a confession of his own fantasy about our underage girl, which other critics accused him of promoting violence against women and girls.

Um, yeah. Sounds a lot like a confession. pic.twitter.com/pq84tL8EHf — Nicole Minet (@mouvement33) October 23, 2024

“Tucker Carlson is f–king sick in the head. What an absolutely vile lowlife human,” one user wrote.

“This is the Republican party of 2024, it’s creepy, it’s scary,” Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan told CNN about the statements made by Carlson in the Duluth introduction and the crowd’s reaction. “And people oughta pay attention to the things that they’re saying and the imagery that they’re projecting.”

The 45th president focused on emphasizing the importance of winning the Peach State’s vote in this election, as he lost Georgia by a narrow margin when he ran four years ago.

Additionally, he made sure to show appreciation for Georgians who have already gotten their votes in, as around 2 million early votes have already been cast in the state, which is more than a quarter of all Georgia residents registered to vote.

Because of this, it’s hard to gauge who is showing up for early voting in the state and how they’re voting despite the usual fall “red wave” of voters that pour in on Election Day, according to News Nation.

Data is showing that Trump’s push to get Republicans is helping his run. Georgia and other states in the nation have acted on his call on his supporters to make a “landslide that’s too big to rig,” which he added as part of his message to the GOP at a North Carolina rally on the 15th.

Georgia is seen as a major swing state after flipping Democrat in the 2020 election following decades of being a reliable state to fall into the Republican column in presidential races.

“The early voting is, people have never seen anything like it,” Trump said to the Duluth crowd.

While he highlighted the importance of turnout in the neck-and-neck race in Duluth, Trump also touched on his economic plan and vision to support cities like Detroit. He also criticized the Biden administration and Vice President Kamala Harris, his presidential opponent, over immigration and repeated claims of political discrimination toward him.

Trump did manage to avoid speaking on recent Hitler-ideology-related allegations by his longest-serving chief of staff at the rally.

While in Zebulon, a small town of just over 1,000 residents named after one of the tribes of Israel for the church event earlier in the day, he answered questions regarding his support of Israel, guns, illegal immigrants and even vowed to fix inflation with a “drill, baby, drill” policy aimed at making the U.S. energy independent.

As he spoke on Israel, he even commented that no one has done as much for the Middle Eastern country as he has before, digressing from a question to criticize Harris for an unrelated point about how he feels no one knows her by her last name.

“They say that, in Israel, I could, maybe run,” he started. “If things didn’t work out here [I] could run for prime minister of Israel and get 97 percent of the vote.”

In Pike County, where Zebulon is located, Trump got over 85 percent of votes in 2020. He noted that people who own guns should vote more as that particular demographic showing up to the polls could help him.

“People that own guns, they vote in a very small proportion,” he stressed at the Believers and Ballots town hall held at Christ Chapel church.

That wasn’t the first time he addressed the gun-owning population’s voting habits as he called on gun owners and evangelical Christians to vote for him this year during a campaign rally in Juneau, Wisconsin, earlier this month, bringing attention to what he implied was the low voter turnout among those demographics.