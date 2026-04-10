‘I Literally Gagged’: White House Tries to Silence Iran Backlash With a Flashy Post — But the Photo They Pick of Trump Instantly Turns Him Into an Embarrassing Punchline

President Donald Trump’s White House press team is known for posting carefully curated images meant to project strength and control, but a new photo shared to the administration’s X account is having the opposite effect, quickly backfiring and turning into a viral moment critics are using to mock him instead.

The timing only made things worse.

Trump has been scrambling for positive press as pressure builds across multiple fronts — from a growing backlash within his own base over his handling of the Iran conflict to slipping poll numbers and fresh signs of instability inside his administration.

President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The White House effort to steady that narrative with a controlled message instead set off a wave of reactions it couldn’t contain.

The photo, posted Wednesday, April 8, shows Trump in a navy suit and blue tie, raising his right index finger to his lips in a “shushing” gesture while standing in front of a marching band on the White House grounds.

‘Shut It All Down’: Karoline Leavitt Scrambles After Trump’s Unhinged Post, Tries to Spin Him as a Hero, Then the FBI Makes a Move That Changes Everything

The phrase “NO PANICANS” was stamped across the top of the image.

Trump said he coined the invented word “panican” to refer to “a new party based on weak and stupid people” who opposed his massive tariff policy last year, according to Newsweek.

In this case, the message appeared aimed at critics questioning his claims of success following a shaky ceasefire deal tied to his seven-week conflict with Iran. The agreement required Tehran to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz — something that, as of now, has not happened — raising further doubts about Trump’s declaration of victory.

But the post didn’t land the way the White House intended.

Instead, it quickly became fuel for a different kind of conversation. One that had little to do with tariffs or foreign policy and everything to do with a scandal that has continued to shadow Trump’s presidency.

Online, users immediately connected the image to the long-running controversy surrounding the Epstein files, reframing the “shushing” gesture as something far more unsettling.

“Every time you guys post an image of trump, all some of us can think about are those kids on Epstein Island. Especially when you do one where he’s shushing, I literally gagged,” an X user angrily stated.

When you hear a panican… pic.twitter.com/0bodaAzp6s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 8, 2026

Another user reposted the picture showing a ghostly Jeffrey Epstein standing next to Trump in the same pose shushing opponents.

This user responded to the post with, “‘No Panicians’ In other words please don’t complain when I put Bibi before you along with a cartoon meme showing Trump ditching his ‘America First’ slogan and telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ‘At your service King.’”

A more pointed response came from user Johnny Vomits, who shared a close-up of the image and wrote, “Ironically, this is also the last thing a 15 year old girl sees after accepting a drink at a TPUSA event.”

The controversy over the Epstein files has been following Trump around for a year now, almost since the start of his second term in office, engulfing his presidency and sparking an ongoing scandal.

Adding to the tension was an unexpected development much closer to home.

In a rare public statement, First Lady Melania Trump addressed the issue in a way that caught even some inside Trump’s orbit off guard, signaling concern over how the administration has handled the fallout.

The timing only raised fresh questions about internal alignment at the highest levels.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she declared.

This is gobsmacking. Not only did Melania Trump suddenly decide to give a televised address about Jeffrey Epstein, she's calling on Congress to "act," because Epstein was "not alone." So she just threw a giant stick of political dynamite on the issue her husband despises! pic.twitter.com/DUi2qAupoZ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 9, 2026

Then-candidate Trump spent years calling for the release of the Epstein files while campaigning for president and promising to release the massive trove of documents and video recordings linked to his old friend and deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein if re-elected.

Once back in office he punted to his former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who also promised to release all the files once confirmed as the top lawyer at the Department of Justice. But when Bondi got a look at the files and how Trump’s name was mentioned more than 4,500 times she backpedaled.

First, she said the case was closed and that there was nothing to see, but when that sparked a fresh firestorm, she released a few select items from the files.

That didn’t help matters, and two lawmakers, Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democrat rep. Ro Khanna of California sponsored legislation to force the release of the files.

Congress passed a mandate requiring the release of all the files late last year basically forcing Trump to sign it into law, which he did.

The law required the DOJ to release all the files by Dec. 19, which it did not do. It spent several months redacting as much of the information as it could, while conveniently omitting victims’ names.

In the latest development, Massie has given acting Attorney General Todd Blache 30 days to turn over all the files or face possible criminal penalties.

Meantime Bondi is trying to defy a subpoena to testify before a House committee investigating her on the agency’s handling of the files.