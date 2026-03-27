‘See What Happens When Y’all Live at Separate Houses’: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Jaw-Dropping Strut In a Bikini Has Fans Wondering If Marriage Is the Secret to Her Glow

Lately, living separately from your partner has become a more popular subject thanks to the multiple celebrity women who have stated that it’s their preferred living arrangement.

For years, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has been one of the faces behind this idea when she revealed that she and her husband, state Sen. Vincent J. Hughes, have never lived together in their 21 years of marriage.

The decision came after both realized that their careers called for them to stay in separate locations.

Sheryl Lee Ralph sparks chatter about separate living arrangements once fans see how she glows in her bikini. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

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As an actress, Ralph had no plans to leave Hollywood, and as a senator representing Philadelphia, Hughes wasn’t leaving his city either. They’ve kept their decades-long relationship going by seeing each other once every two weeks, and that arrangement has worked well for them.

It’s not clear where Ralph got the idea from, but other actresses have come forward claiming they desire the same arrangement with their spouse. Keke Palmer, Nia Long, and Sheryl Underwood all recently said they did not want their partner living with them.

The subject was unearthed once again when the “Abbot Elementary” star shared a video of herself strutting around her home country with confidence. She glowed while flaunting her body in a green two-piece bathing suit and a multi-colored cover-up.

“I am home in JAMAICA,” she wrote in her caption, tagging the “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle” Instagram channel and Sandals Resorts. Sandals Resorts and the Jamaica Tourist Board sponsored Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones’ trip to the Caribbean island, where they filmed the show.

Ralph used trending audio on the video of a woman saying, “I’m in Jamaica. Where are you? United States? UK? Canada? What ya eat for lunch? McDonalds?”

Many fans sang her praises about how amazing she looked at age 69. “How is this woman still fine at almost 70,” said one person. Another one typed, “Nah how she look better than some of y’all in y’all 20s and 30s.”

Others credited Ralph’s good looks to her and her husband’s choice to live apart.

One person said, “Reminder to get married & live in two different homes.”

“See what happens when yall live at separate houses,” said another who believed the same message.

A third on ABS’ Instagram page added, “At this point I would definitely want a marriage like Sheryl Lee Ralph & senator Vincent Hughes. That’s why they have been together for so long lol.”

Fellow Emmy-winning actress Keke Palmer, 32, says she will be doing the same thing in her relationship. During her sit-down on “Today with Bush Hager and Jones” on Feb. 2, the ladies were having a chat about modern dating.

Jones noted that people now often discuss children, marriage, and politics on first dates—topics that were once taboo. Palmer agreed this was a positive change, prompting Bush Hager to suggest they pretend to be on a first date.

“OK, Keke, do you want steak? Do you want kids?” she says.

Palmer responds to Bush Hager by saying, “Um I could be open. But one thing I need you to know, I never want to live together.”

After confirming her seriousness, “The Burbs” star clarified that the man could live nearby, either in the guest house or on the same plot of land, but she needed her space. Palmer has never been married or engaged; however, she has one child with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and is currently single.

Underwood, 62, expressed a similar sentiment on “The View” when asked to share what type of relationship she would like after being a widow for 36 years.

She said, “I’m looking for a man who’s willing to be in a monogamous relationship with me while he lives in his own separate house.” She believes that their houses can be next door to each other, but she has her reasons for not wanting to live with her partner.

“I been living alone for so long I like my space. Here’s what kills me, is a dude that’s all up on you. It’s like, ‘OK, do what we gon’ do and get the hell out. I don’t want to be sitting up under you.’”

Nia Long, who was previously engaged to NBA coach Ime Udoka for seven years, has her reasons for wanting space, too. In response to Palmer’s comments on the “Today” show, Long, 55, expressed that her ideal partner can live “down the street,” indicating that she prefers some distance in the relationship.

Jones asked, “You agree? He doesn’t need to be in the house?”

Long flirtatiously replied, “I mean, look, sometimes. Sometimes he needs to be in the house?”

“I’m good,” she continued. “I think I’ve gotten to a place where I really enjoy my own company. I work a lot and my priorities are different, and I’ve always been in a relationship, so it’s kind of nice to not be in one.”

As more women are choosing to live apart from their spouses, making space for independence and self-care while keeping their relationships intact— fans and media are watching closely to see if a man will boldly make the same claim.

