‘Let Them Live How They Want’: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Continue ‘Weird’ Living Arrangement Months After Jada was Spotted with Mystery Man on Vacation

Fans of Will Smith, 56, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, are even more confused than ever following a recent report about their household.

Will and Jada have been married since 1997, but speculation about their union has been headline news for the past few years.

Details about the state of the Smiths’ marriage were revealed in a report published by People. The “Bad Boys” actor and the “Set It Off” actress reportedly are living independently.

“Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties,” an unnamed source told the outlet.

A second insider claimed Will and Jada “have had separate homes for years” but they are “still together.”

Together, they own a multi-million dollar property in Calabasas, California, where their family celebrated Father’s Day last June 2024. Jada also owns a home in Los Angeles, where two intruders attempted to break in while she was there last February 2024.

People shared an Instagram post covering the latest gossip surrounding the Smiths. Commenters reacted to the most recent chapter in the A-listers’ life stories.

“Will! Come on! So many of us would love to come alongside of you! You could do WAY better!” one Instagram user proclaimed.

A fan offered, “They said they would never divorce. Let them live how they want.”

Others who were less understanding wrote, “Separate lives and separate homes is the opposite of ‘together,’” and “So that’s called not together that’s called separated.”

Another critic said, “That’s really not anything … ‘together.’ They just don’t want to divorce, so they lead separate lives, but they’re definitely NOT together.”

One person simply stated, “This is weird.”

Several others believe the two have too much at risk to move forward with a divorce. One person proposed, “They can’t divorce. Too much money to split,” while another noted, “That divorce costs too much.”

Another supporter of the Smiths added, “This is a norm people must learn to mind their own business.”

The latest report about Will and Jada’s unconventional marriage reinforced previous statements from the co-parents.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners,” Will revealed in a 2018 interview with the “Rap Radar” podcast.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper added, “There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship.”

Jada became a trending topic in 2020 after admitting to having an extramarital “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina while still married to Will.

Following the fallout from the revelation of her affair with Alsina, Jada sat down with Will on her “Red Table Talk” show to discuss the situation.

The famous words that echoed across the internet this summer: “I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”⁣

⁣

“I told you the first year we were married, that I could love you through anything,” Will Smith told his wife on the now-canceled Facebook Watch series.

The “Jada Brings Herself to the Table” episode featured the Smiths bumping fists as they declared, “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life.”

Will admitted in his 2021 self-titled memoir that his marriage to Jada “wasn’t working” and they both were “miserable” at one point, per GQ.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody,” the Philadelphia native wrote in his book.

In 2022, the couple dealt with the aftermath of Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face on stage at the Academy Awards over the comedian’s joke, comparing Jada to “G.I. Jane.”

While promoting her own “Worthy” memoir the following year, Jada confessed to “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb that she and Will have been living separate lives since 2016.

“I think just not being ready yet,” the Daytime Emmy Award winner explained when asked about the famous pair choosing to keep their open marriage a secret.

She continued, “[We’re] still trying to figure out, between the two of us, how to be in partnership, and in regard to how do we present that to people. And we hadn’t figured that out.”

Jada also told Kotb that she and Will were “exhausted with trying” to fix their fractured marriage by 2016. They considered a legal divorce but remained married because of a promise to “work through whatever.”

By May 2024, Will was still adamant that his partnership with Jada was everlasting. The “Big Willie Style” album creator praised his spouse during a conversation with “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier.

“I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn’t look to the side and have a ride or die right there,” Will said. “Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-dies I’ve ever had.”

But months later in September, Jada made her Instagram page private after posting photos with a mystery man who was not her husband while on vacation.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s cryptic post about her heart blooming leads to speculation of her new man in her life amid rumors of looming divorce from Will Smith. (Photos: @Jadapinkettsmith/Instagram.)

Will and Jada first met on the set of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” sitcom in 1994. They made their public debut as a couple in 2015 before tying the knot on Dec. 31, 1997, in Jada’s hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

Jada gave birth to their son, rapper and actor Jaden Smith, on July 8, 1998. Jaden’s younger sister, singer and actress Willow Smith, was born on Oct. 31, 2000.

Will also has a 31-year-old son named Willard “Trey” Smith III with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.