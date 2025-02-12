‘You Look Sick’: Steve Harvey Are Saying ‘Prayers’ for the Comedian After His Slimmer Physique Sparks Health Concerns

For more than 35 years, Steve Harvey has made his mark on movies and television with his charismatic personality and top-notch style. So when the 67-year-old “Family Feud” host shared a Facebook reel of himself in a sleek yellow and purple ombré suit jacket and black pants paired with a black tie and black shoes, no one was surprised about the fashionable outfit. However, fans were shocked to see his noticeably slimmer physique.

The reel garnered nearly 400 comments, with fans expressing their approval for Harvey’s “fit” look and letting him know how “sharp” he looked in his snazzy attire. They even sent their nods of approval to Harvey’s wife, Marjorie, for possibly enhancing his style.

Steve Harvey Are Saying ‘Prayers’ for the Comedian After His Slimmer Physique Sparks Health Concerns (Photo: Steve Harvey/Instagram)

However, some expressed concern over the King of Comedy’s new look, hoping it wasn’t health-related.

“Look great Steve but please stop losing weight it does not look good on you,” said one Facebook follower.

One concerned person vowed to follow up with a prayer for the comedian. “Mr. Steve Harvey , what’s wrong? You look sick. I am going to say a prayer for you.”

Another follower added, “As we age, becoming thin is not or should not be an option. Way too thin Steve, way too thin.”

“Steve you look great please be careful not to lose to much stay healthy,” said another concerned follower. “Love your shows keeps me intertwined humor is good. And regards to your beautiful wife and children.”

Harvey’s long road to health has often been a conversation topic. In 2023, he told “The View” hosts he had begun to take his health seriously after battles with high blood pressure and a desire to ensure he could enjoy “running around” with his grandchildren.

Despite the ongoing discussion about whether his weight loss is aesthetically pleasing, Harvey says it has made him healthier and happier. In an October 2024 exclusive from Closer, a purported source close to Harvey told the outlet he had lost significant weight due to a “healthy diet and portion control.”

“He’s drastically slimmed down and lost an estimated 30 pounds in a relatively short amount of time,” said the outlet’s unnamed insider. “He’s down to about 200 pounds but insists he’s doing it in a healthy way by eating real, nutritious food and weighing out the portions so he doesn’t overdo it, cutting out the salt and junk, and exercising regularly.”

Closer reported its tipster said Harvey was inspired to change when fans critiqued him after his video with his wife on their summer vacation went viral.

Harvey was captured strolling the beach with his better half while smoking one of his signature cigars. Fans commented that the “Think Like a Man” producer “needed to hit the gym,” seemed “tired,” and was obviously “aging faster” than his 60-year-old wife.

According to the outlet, the source claimed he was no longer taking the easy route of “fad” or “liquid diets,” and had done away with “lazing around,” committing to a strict workout routine.

“Steve’s all about staying physically fit. He realizes he’s not out of the woods but determined to stay on track with this. He’s more invigorated, and the romantic stakes have benefitted, too,” reported Closer via the supposed source.