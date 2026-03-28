‘Wholly Cow’: Trump Visibly Unravels as Pete Hegseth Rambles Out of Control — Cameras Catch the Desperate, Panicked Glances That Say Everything He Won’t 

Donald Trump, 79, has often seemed distracted during public appearances, but recent moments amid escalating U.S.–Iran tensions and putting American troops in harm’s way have raised fresh questions about what’s happening behind closed doors.

A White House livestream meant to highlight the administration’s strategy instead caught viewers’ attention for repeated glances and unexpected moments that left the room looking far from orderly and more like a nursing home set-up.

Amid discussions of mounting Iranian threats and global fallout, Trump’s Cabinet meeting hinted at cracks and chaos that went beyond the briefing itself.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth repeatedly glanced over at President Donald Trump and called out his name during a cabinet meeting with officials. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

‘He Looks Sick’: Trump Blows Up Over Blinding Lights Mid-Speech, Then Eagle-Eyed Fans Zoom In and Spot the Detail He Didn’t Want Anyone to See

The commander in chief appeared drowsy in the middle of the day hours into his March 26 broadcast covering the ongoing war with Iran.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, 45, spoke about the status of the unpopular conflict. As the former Fox News host attempted to make the case that the surprise American-Israeli attack on Iran is already a major success, Trump was caught on camera fighting to stay focused.

“Thank you, Mr. President. I’ll start kind of where you left off. Thank you for doing the work of the free world and having the courage to step uo and stop the Iranian terror regime from holding the world hostage.”

Trump, deeply slouched in his chair, eyes were heavy through out the meeting. They closed multiple times for several seconds. It took Hegseth to directly say, “You’re right, Mr. President,” for Trump to snap out of his slumber.

Apparently, the overhyped review of Operation Epic Fury bored the president, as he appeared restless, because just moments later, he was back to turning his head, resting his eyes as Hegseth mentioned a Navy commander who had been killed. But when Hegseth again mentioned the president by name and he perked up like he was awake the whole time.

Hegseth repeatedly turned toward President Trump mid-remarks, clearly looking for validation as he stretched out his speech, but it never came. Trump sat there with a blank stare and droopy eyes, appearing completely checked out, offering no nod, no reaction except for a grin leaving Hegseth to keep going without the approval he seemed desperate to get.

Trump’s droopy face almost instantaneously became a trending topic online. Even though the almost 80-year-old politician has made it part of his routine to nod off around his top advisers, the internet still used this latest incident to mercilessly taunt the polarizing MAGA leader.

“He perked up when he heard his name. Like a weary old dog napping under the table between meals and s–ts,” a Trump critic on Threads pointed out.

Similarly, a second commenter blasted Trump for needing an ego boost to stay awake by posting, “He’s like a dog that hears the word ‘treat’ and wakes from a sound sleep.”

“That’s the face of a bored and tired MFer who started a war and has no clue how to get out of it,” expressed another Threads user in reaction to Trump coming off as completely uninterested in Hegseth’s speech. A fourth said, “He’s falling asleep again!! In his own cabinet meeting. Wholly cow.”

According to some people online, the former “The Apprentice” reality show star has lost the on-screen charisma that carried him to cultural relevance, billionaire status, and the presidency.

One viewer implied Trump is now giving off vibes like the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” The poster proclaimed, “He’s melting live on television for all the world to see.”

The unrelenting roasting of Trump also took place on X, with tongue-in-cheek calls for the POTUS to be moved into an assisted living facility for the elderly.

🚨BREAKING: Pam Bondi just turned to find Donald Trump FAST ASLEEP during her remarks:



PAM BONDI: “We met with this president multiple times…



TRUMP: ZZZZZzzzzz.



Trump is completely unfit to be president. pic.twitter.com/pYENVXQqi7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 23, 2026

“Time to put grandpa to bed in a nursing home,” read one tweet. Others expressed experiencing second-hand embarrassment by tweeting, “There’s no mistake – Trump is falling asleep. So embarrassing!”

Hegseth was also on hand to witness the president taking a catnap during a stop in Tennessee for a gathering of administration officials at the Memphis Air National Guard Base on March 23.

While Hegseth was present for that roundtable discussion, Attorney General Pam Bondi was the Cabinet member who took the targeted criticism for raving about Trump as the grandfather of 11 snoozed in the seat next to her.

Trump’s obvious, near-daily senior moments have led to growing concern about his fitness to serve as head of the executive branch, particularly as he oversees a war where 13 U.S. service members already have lost their lives.