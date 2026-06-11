‘Was Never In On This’: Top Official Reportedly Stormed Out Over Epstein Cover-Up, Stayed Only to Save Trump from a Bigger Disaster

One of President Donald Trump’s most loyal public defenders had spent years telling his podcast audience that the truth about Jeffrey Epstein was being hidden from the American people.

Now, according to a detailed account from The New York Times excerpted from Times reporters’ upcoming book, “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino entered the FBI’s top ranks promising transparency on the Epstein case, only to become increasingly frustrated by a White House strategy he believed would convince Trump supporters that information was still being withheld.

As senior administration officials scrambled to contain the fallout, Bongino was reportedly reaching a breaking point.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing with Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Times investigation into the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files portrays Vice President JD Vance as one of the strongest internal voices pushing for broader disclosure while depicting Bongino as increasingly enraged by what he viewed as a disastrous effort to shut down public demands for transparency.

The report suggests Bongino repeatedly warned White House officials that the issue was not going away, resisted being tied to the administration’s approach, and at one point threatened to walk away entirely before advisers persuaded him to stay to avoid inflicting political damage on Trump.

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During a series of meetings held inside the White House Situation Room during the summer of 2025, administration officials confronted growing backlash after the Justice Department and FBI released a memo stating they had found no Epstein “client list” and would release no additional information.

According to the Times, Vance opened one key meeting by warning colleagues, “This is a huge problem.”

The vice president reportedly argued that the administration should release all available Epstein-related material, including information that mentioned Trump. Vance believed Congress would eventually force disclosure anyway and that voluntary transparency would lessen public suspicion.

While Vance pushed for releasing more information, Bongino was described as becoming one of the administration’s loudest internal critics of the strategy that ultimately emerged.

The former podcast host had spent years questioning the government’s handling of the Epstein case. In a 2023 podcast episode, Bongino told listeners, “That Jeffrey Epstein story is a big deal … Please do not let the story go,” while accusing people in the “Washington swamp” of hiding the truth.

According to the Times, Bongino objected when officials drafted the memo concluding there was no evidence of a broader conspiracy and no justification for releasing additional records. He reportedly argued that the document contradicted promises of transparency made by Trump allies before taking office and even opposed placing the FBI’s seal on the memo.

As White House officials debated whether Epstein was merely an online obsession that would fade away, Bongino reportedly delivered a stark warning.

“It’s not an online story,” he told White House advisers. “You don’t understand.”

When the memo was finally released on July 7, backlash from Trump supporters exploded. The Times reported that Bongino blamed Attorney General Pam Bondi for creating unrealistic expectations through earlier public statements suggesting explosive revelations were imminent.

At a Justice Department meeting, Bongino allegedly erupted.

“You f-cked this thing up from the start,” Bongino reportedly yelled at Bondi, according to the report. “The way you’ve been talking about this — that dumb f-cking charade with the Epstein files, the ‘They’re on my desk’ nonsense, all the promises to the folks out there.”

The internal conflict escalated two days later during a meeting involving White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and other senior officials.

According to the Times, Wiles confronted Bongino over allegations that he had leaked information to ABC News.

“I’ll tell you what,” Bongino replied. “I’ll give you $100,000 cash right now. I’m not kidding. Walk out to West Exec, put that reporter on speaker and get him to admit I leaked it. A hundred thousand dollars.”

The confrontation only intensified from there.

When Wiles suggested everyone shared responsibility for the crisis, Bongino pushed back.

“No, no, no, no, no. We didn’t get ourselves into anything. I warned you guys about this the whole time, and you ignored me. And exactly what I said was going to happen happened. And now you’re pretending I was in on this. I was never in on this.”

Wiles then reportedly demanded a commitment to move forward together.

“Going forward,” she said, “we’re all in. We’re all going to agree to move forward. Are you in or not?”

Bongino’s answer was blunt.

“No, I’m not,” he said. “This is not my plan. I’m not part of this going forward. Forget it. I’m out of here.”

He reportedly stormed out and headed back to FBI headquarters.

The Times reported that some of Bongino’s allies hoped he would resign immediately. Instead, White House officials intervened. According to the report, advisers urged him to remain because a public departure over Epstein could badly damage Trump politically. Bongino ultimately agreed to stay, telling associates he would continue pressing for additional disclosures.

The account has sparked intense online reactions, with many readers focusing on Bongino’s role.

Some social media users argued the report explained why Bongino later left government service.

“I had a feeling that this is why Bongino left. Because he was not going along with them and cover all of this up,” one person wrote.

Others speculated that Bongino himself may have been among the anonymous sources behind the story because of how favorably he emerged compared with other officials.

“That quote was quite elaborate and made Bongino seem like the wise one here. So I’m gonna throw out a guess that he’s one of the anonymous sources along with Vance and Bondi. It’s a circular firing squad and everyone is trying to make themselves out to be the good guy,” another user wrote, referencing Bongino’s reported declaration that he had warned officials from the beginning.

The report also intensified scrutiny of Vance, who was portrayed as deeply involved in internal Epstein discussions.

Another post from Congressman Robert Garcia declared: “BOMBSHELL: For the first time, we now know that Vice President Vance has been deeply involved in Epstein strategy and this White House cover-up. He and top Admin officials have been using the situation room to meet. It’s time to talk to the VP.”

A post from Rep. Melanie Stansbury described the Times investigation as evidence of a broader effort to shield Trump.

“This is Trump’s Watergate. Today, the @nytimes released a truly stunning report on the Epstein cover-up by the White House. Collusion, breaking the law, evading subpoenas—it’s all in there,” she said before listing allegations that included “Trump quashing the files” and officials “colluding in the Situation Room.”

Legal commentator Aaron Parnas similarly characterized the report as a major revelation.

“There is a bombshell New York Times investigation this morning: it reveals that senior officials across the White House, Justice Department, and FBI were consumed by a months-long effort to manage the Epstein files in ways that would protect Donald Trump from political damage.”

In December 2025, ABC News reported that Bongino planned to leave the FBI, months after sources said he had considered resigning during the Epstein fallout. Trump told reporters, “Dan did a great job. I think he wanted to go back to his show.”

Bongino left the bureau in the first week of January.