‘He’s Going to be Mad’: Kennedy Center Ex Officio Board Member Makes Bold Attempt to Eviscerate Trump’s Existence Days After Massive Layoffs

Weeks after an indirect back-and-forth between Donald Trump and members of the Kennedy family, the president stepped into that spotlight again at the center of a growing legal fight over the future — and identity — of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The habit of turning branding into legacy has been part of the public persona, while Trump plasters his name on monumental buildings, planes, and anything with enough space for bold lettering.

An ex officio board member’s legal team laid out a clear plan, stating that the issue is not about personalities but about preserving the purpose Congress defined decades ago.

A legal battle over adding Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center has sparked public backlash, political pushback, and questions about who controls the legacy of a national landmark. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

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According to Deadline, Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio has filed a motion asking a federal judge to remove Trump’s name from the building and halt plans to shut the center during renovations. Her argument is rooted in the idea that history, especially one written into law, cannot be rewritten overnight by a board vote. The filing went on to state the institution was established by Congress as a permanent tribute to President John F. Kennedy, and any attempt to rename it without legislative approval crosses a legal line.

“Can the Board of the Kennedy Center — in direct contradiction of the governing statutes — rename this sacred memorial to John F. Kennedy after President Donald J. Trump? The answer is, unequivocally, ‘no,'” the motion states.

Trustees, the filing argues, have a duty to maintain the center as a living memorial to Kennedy, and placing another name alongside his undermines that mission.

The motion noted that Congress made clear the building “is to be designated as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts,” emphasizing the center exists to honor Kennedy and no one else. Changing that designation without congressional approval “defies” the statute and represents a breach of responsibility by those charged with protecting the institution’s legacy.

Newsbreak readers celebrated Beatty’s lawsuit. One commenter didn’t mince words: “It should have never been allowed to be put on there in the first place.”

Another took aim at what they saw as ego-driven decision-making, posting, “Donald thinks it’s THE United States of TRUMP.”

One user cracked a sarcastic joke: “It’s really easy folks. Trump should have his name on all Porta potty trucks. You can see them all over the United States.”

A fourth commenter celebrated the legal pushback, writing, “!!!!!!!!BRAVO!!!!!!! Trump is a BONAFIDE IDIOT and a COMPLETE MORON!!!”

One posted, “There’s only one place his name needs to be on the back of a orange jumpsuit.”

However, people warned about Trump’s wrath once he hears the latest news. “He’s going to be mad,” said a Facebook user. Another wrote, “Somebody better stop him from tearing the whole thing down. Don’t let this get out of control like the ballroom catastrophe.”

While social media buzzed, the business side of the arts world for months has delivered a quieter but equally telling response.

StubHub and several other ticketing platforms declined to adopt the new branding, continuing to list performances under the traditional Kennedy Center name. The disconnect created an unusual moment where the building carried one label while ticket platforms used another — a reminder that public acceptance rarely moves as fast as new signage.

Political and cultural voices have been pushing for the removal. Several congressional ex officio board members, like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and Beatty, argued in a press release in December 2025 that the decision lacked transparency and legal authority.

Members of the Kennedy family, including Maria Shriver, warned that altering the center’s identity risks feeding into the president’s insatiable need for recognition.

Translation: It has been brought to my attention that due to the name change (but nobody’s telling me it’s due to the name change), but it’s been brought to my attention that entertainers are canceling left and right, and I have determined that since the name change no one wants… https://t.co/BDsjQeOAC9 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 2, 2026

Jack Schlossberg, President Kennedy’s grandson, previously said, “Trump can take the Kennedy Center for himself. He can change the name, shut the doors, and demolish the building. He can try to kill JFK. But JFK is kept alive by us now rising up to remove Donald Trump, bring him to justice, and restore the freedoms generations fought for.”

Trump responded smugly, signaling the decision had already moved forward and brushing off objections during a board discussion. That stance did little to quiet concerns, especially as attendance softened and several artists withdrew from scheduled appearances. Plans to close the center for renovations in July added uncertainty.

Trump argues upgrades are necessary to modernize the facility, but critics worry the mix of rebranding, cancellations, and declining ticket sales could reshape the institution’s reputation long after construction ends.

To make matters worse, The Washington Post reported, the Kennedy Center started laying people off on Thursday, March 26, before the institution’s two-year shutdown.

The clash over the Kennedy Center has grown into a broader debate about legacy and limits. Names can be added to buildings quickly, but meaning — especially one tied to history — moves slower, leaving courts to decide whether branding can rewrite a story Congress already put into law.