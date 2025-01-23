John F. Kennedy’s Grandson Responds to Outrage Over His Tweet Comparing JD Vance’s Wife Usha Vance to His Grandmother Jackie O

The crass sense of humor Jack Schlossberg touts online has grossed out social media users who are now taking a hard look at his family tree. The Vogue political correspondent is the youngest child of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, making him the grandson of the late Democratic President John F. Kennedy.

But shared genetics were not of concern when he polled X followers with the following: “True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O.” Pitting Vice President JD Vance’s wife against Jackie O was a bizarre choice, as pointed out by those who responded to the Jan. 20 tweet.

The problem being that the fashionably revered Jackie Kennedy Onassis is his late grandmother. The Harvard Law and Business School graduate is the former first couple’s only grandson.

The ick people experienced was expressed in responses such as, “Gonna be honest man, I think most people don’t do hotness rankers involving their grandmas.” A second individual took a more anger-fueled approach to their reaction as they typed, “It’s not too late to delete this.”

A third user stated, “I think all of the nepotism has finally gone to your head.”

Schlossberg was not blind to the controversy he incited. Instead, he responded to a since-deleted comment with, “I’m a literal pervert. I called my grandmother hot… have I totally lost it ? Jesus … this kid will do anything for attention. Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job.”

However, the Kennedy scion has political company when it comes to toeing the line of family admiration. Donald Trump once joked, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

The remark that left plenty of people slack-jawed was made in jest when “The View” co-hosts made reference to his preference for younger women during a 2006 interview. By his side for the interview was Ivanka Trump, then 22 years old, who laughed off the wisecrack.

The show’s hosts quipped, “You are sick,” and “You’re known for saying outrageous things, Mr. Trump.” He offered up, “Is that terrible?” The clip resurfaced last August and was met with outrage at the time.

On Jan. 20, Trump was sworn in as president. Among the many administration picks who was present for the inauguration was Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of President Kennedy. He has been tapped controversially to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.