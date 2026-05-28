‘A Disgusting Human Being!’: Trump Tried to Humiliate Obama with ‘Vindictive’ and ‘Adolescent’ Online Attacks, Then the Internet Dragged Up One Brutal Fact That Completely Hijacked His Smear Campaign

President Donald Trump is facing renewed and withering criticism over his use of AI-generated videos, memes and his constant pushing of misinformation on social media targeting his perceived political enemies, especially former President Barack Obama, who Trump is obsessed with, according to critics.

On Sunday, May 24, Trump went after the popular Democrat and his former top advisers, showing Obama in an AI-made mugshot in a Brady Bunch-like grid with some of his former colleagues, including his former senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, his former United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice, former FBI Director James Comey, his former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and others.

Donald Trump once again drew attention after cameras caught him appearing to nod off while standing during a high-stakes press briefing, reigniting questions about why he keeps falling asleep. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Obama is dressed in tan while the others shown in the grid, which is titled “The Shady Bunch,” are dressed in orange holding signs with their names on them.

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The post is captioned, “This is a bad (Sick!) group of people. Very destructive to our great Nation. Caused tremendous damage through Weaponization!”

Critics blasted Trump, drawing a comparison to other presidents’ behavior and how the GOP would have reacted if Obama or Biden had ever posted such vile content about Trump.

“He is such an insecure baby boy. Is incredible. Also, this is more proof of vindictive prosecution,” one X user said.

Another called into question Trump’s mental state.

“He proves over and over that he is mentally unstable, vindictive and an adolescent.”

This reader hilariously noted that Trump is the only president with a real mugshot.

“He is so jealous of President Obama. We all know that TACO is the only President with a mug shot!”

“The jealousy and obsession is real!” another user chimed in.

But Trump was just getting started with his attack on Obama.

On Monday, Memorial Day, the day after the first ugly meme, Trump reposted an AI image of Obama pushing a large pallet of cash through what looks like a warehouse with the caption, “DON’T FORGET THE ONE WHO FUNDED IRAN AND CAUSED THIS WAR TO HAPPEN. OBAMA!”

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But he wasn’t done trying to pin his boondoggle of an Iran war on Obama. Trump, in a surprise and unapproved military campaign, attacked Tehran on Feb. 28. His war has caused gas prices to nearly double over three months and worsened the affordability crisis so many Americans are struggling with.

On Tuesday, May 26, in another early morning posting spree, Trump went after his bitter nemesis again, calling him “treasonous” and showing a cartoon image of the former president handing over a handful of cash with an Iranian flag next to him with the wording, “SENT TONS OF CASH TO FUND NUKES – TREASON!”

He captioned the post, “Without this treasonous traitor we wouldn’t be in this situation at all!”

Opponents call Trump’s blame game complete fabrication at best and libelous at worst.

After taking office for his first term, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the JCPOA 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Obama helped negotiate “without firing a missile,” but the deal had infuriated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — who had been campaigning for war on Iran for decades — purportedly because it only guaranteed the Islamic Republic could not continue enriching bomb grade uranium until the late 2020s.

But the Council on Foreign Relations says the deal required Iran to dismantle most of its nuclear program and “accept the most extensive international inspections in history.” In exchange, the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations agreed to lift sanctions.

Trump has been whining about that nuclear deal he scrapped for more than a decade, repeatedly calling it “horrible,” “dangerous,” and one of the worst agreements ever made, PBS reported.

Obama responded in an interview on May 5.

“We went about trying to negotiate a diplomatic agreement that would get the enriched uranium out of Iran, that would assure that they could not get to a nuclear weapon without us knowing about it,” Obama explained.

“That it was internationally agreed upon and that there were mechanisms in place to enforce it and verify it, and we pulled it off without firing a missile. We got 97 percent of their enriched uranium out,” he continued before pointing out with a thinly veiled jab at Trump, “We didn’t have to kill a whole bunch of people or shut down the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran shut down the critical waterway shortly after Trump launched his attack. The Strait carries a third of the world’s energy supply daily when it’s open.

Trump and Republicans have spent months now trying to defend the chaotic war, claiming, after weeks of shifting messaging, that Tehran was within weeks of having a nuclear weapon, something even people within the Trump administration have said is not true and after spending months last year bragging that the U.S. had destroyed Iran’s nuclear program in an attack last summer, which proved to be false.